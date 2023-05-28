Lizette Smith, Our Little Haven clinical programs director will be honored as the 2023 Excellence in the Field of Mental Health awardee at The St. Louis American Foundation’s 23rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Reception on June 22, 2023. She will receive this award on behalf of the St. Louis County Children’s Fund in honor of the late great Dr. John Anderson. “My passion is to increase access to mental health care among underserved persons,” Smith is quoted as saying on Our Little Haven’s website.
Almost two decades have passed since Lizette Smith joined Our Little Haven. It hasn’t changed her mission or her zeal to accomplish her goals.
“Our Little Haven is relentlessly committed to providing early intervention services for children and families,” Smith said.
“Our community of professional caregivers create a safe, secure, and healing environment for those impacted by abuse, neglect, and mental or behavioral health needs. We make the hurting stop, the healing begin, and the love last one family at a time.”
Lizette Smith leads with passion
One of Smith’s first and major accomplishments at Our Little Haven was developing Keystone Outpatient Mental Health Services. She directs oversight of other clinical programs; provides clinical supervision and is responsible for coordinating accreditation and legal/ethical practice and grant funding management and administration.
She serves as the not-for-profits’ HIPAA Privacy Officer and oversees the provision of mental health services (psychotherapy and psychological evaluations) and community consultation and training.
“Keystone Mental Health Services is a mental health practice that assesses, evaluates, and treats mental and behavioral disorders. We also provide community education and consultation,” according to Smith.
“Our mission includes reaching those who traditionally have not had access to mental health care. Our practice addresses concerns such as depression, trauma reactions, anxiety, school problems, attention problems, disruptive behaviors, family problems, loss. and grief.
Smith received her B.A and her MA in Minority Mental Health from Washington University, and her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Illinois, Champaign.
The St. Louis American Foundation’s 23rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Reception will take place from 5:30 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac. For tickets and/or additional information, call (314)533-8000 or visit www.stlamerican.com.
