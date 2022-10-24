St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus is on an emergency lockdown.
The emergency details are unknown as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. The school says those on campus should “shelter in place, and follow campus officials and local authority’s instructions.” Those who are not on campus should stay away. Police are on the scene.
This story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.