St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones was thankful President Joe Biden signed the Safer Communities Act on Monday and was on hand at The White House for the important event.
The Act is the first major federal gun safety law in nearly 26 years and drew some Republican support in the House and Senate.
“The Safer Communities Act is a strong first step towards making our neighborhoods safer by expanding background checks, incentivizing red flag laws, disarming domestic abusers, and investing in community violence intervention and mental health resources,” Jones said via zoon following the bill signing.
“Our leaders in Washington need to keep up the momentum - Congress must renew the assault weapons ban.”
Jones also called for confirmation of Steven Dettelbach as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which happed on Tuesday.
The Senate voted 48-46 for his approval, making him the first permanent leader of the agency since 2015.
Highlights of the Safer Communities Act include:
-Enhancing background checks for people between the ages of 18-21 through the National Criminal Background Check System (NICS) with an initial investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records in three days. The bill incentivizes states to provide juvenile records for enhanced reviews.
-Closing the “Boyfriend Loophole,” which allows convicted domestic abusers to purchase weapons if they are not married to their partner. Violence and homicides caused by dating partners was not a deterrent to purchasing a gun. The measure also adds those convicted of domestic abuse to the NICS. However, a person convicted of a misdemeanor for attacking a dating partner can buy a gun after five years.
-Directing more money for states to implement plans to address gun violence through crisis intervention and “red flag” laws. States will have the opportunity to seek grants to help pay for crisis intervention programs, regardless of whether they embrace “red flag” laws that allow judges to remove guns from potentially dangerous owners.
-Allocating $250 million in funding for community violence intervention programs and $250 million to enhance comprehensive community mental health services.
Jones also thanked retiring Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt “for his critical vote on this bill, emphasizing that improving public safety is and should remain a bipartisan issue.”
“Americans should be able to buy groceries, go to church, walk through our neighborhoods, march in a parade, or drop our kids off at school without fear of gun violence,” Jones said before the bill signing.
“Communities across the country have called for congressional action to help keep families safe, and I am honored to join President Biden and fellow leaders at the White House to celebrate the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in decades.”
Biden said “Today is many things. It’s proof that despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress in dealing with gun violence.”
“Make no mistake about it, this legislation is real progress, but more has to be done. The provision of this new legislation is going to save lives, and its proof that in today’s politics, we can come together on a bipartisan basis to get important things done, even on an issue as tough as guns.”
The Biden Administration also promised to continue to use “all of the tools at its disposal” to address the epidemic of gun violence.”
The President’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposes $32 billion in additional funding to fight crime, including $20.6 billion in discretionary funding for federal law enforcement and state and local law enforcement and crime prevention programs, an increase of 11% over FY22 enacted ($18.6 billion) and 18% over FY21 enacted ($17.5 billion).
Biden said there’s much more that can and must be done to save lives.
He vowed to continue to urge Congress to take further legislative action to keep dangerous guns out of dangerous hands, including a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, strengthening background checks, and enacting safe storage laws.
“We’ve finally moved that mountain, a mountain of opposition, obstruction and indifference that stood in the way and stopped every effort of gun safety for 30 years in this nation,” Biden said.
“Now is the time to galvanize this movement, because that’s our duty to the people of this nation.”
