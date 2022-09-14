The members of the City of St. Louis LGBTQIA + Advisory Board appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones were sworn-in on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at City Hall. At the beginning of LGBTQIA pride month this June, Mayor Jones issued her first Executive Order of the year to establish this council to address the disparities and rights violations that LGBTQIA+ St. Louisans face in the city of St. Louis.
"I believe those closest to the problems are also those closest to the solutions," said Mayor Jones.
The board is made up of the following individuals: Carsen Rhys Beckwith (they/them) - Special Projects Manager for the Transgender Strategy Center, Shira Berkowitz (they/them)- Senior Director of Policy at PROMO, Jordan Braxton (she/her) - currently Prevention Specialist for Vivent Health, but has been an active member of the community in many capacities, Monica Del Villar (she/her)- Executive Director for the Civil Rights Enforcement Agency (CREA), Ex Officio member, Nick Dunne (he/they) - Mayor's Office Public Information Officer, LGBTQIA+ & Arts Liaison, Vincent Flewellen (he/him) - Chief Diversity Officer & Vice President of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion for Webster University, Tyrell Manning (he/him) - Ending the HIV Epidemic Program Coordinator for City of St. Louis Department of Health, Samati Niyomchai (he/him)-Program Manager at Project ARK at Washington University School of Medicine, Gilberto Pinela (he/him) -Communications Manager for Cortex Innovation Community and Joani Ward (she/her) - Financial Strategist & Insurance Broker for World Financial Group.
"The members of this advisory board will be tasked with collaborating, bringing together its resources, and helping my administration stay laser-focused on the issues directly affecting the LGBTQIA+ community and to pursue meaningful policy changes," Jones said.
The board is beginning it’s work during a resurgence of far-right state officials proposing discriminatory bills targeting LGBTQIA plus people, public school teachers, schools and school districts who mention them and purportedly teach or espouse “critical race theory.” The Missouri republican legislature has a veto-proof supermajority in both chambers and was able to pass the 'Parents Bill of Rights of 2022,' giving parents much more leverage in arguing information and history as indoctrination. In articles 15. (1), the bill states it will “Recognize and affirm the protected right of parents to direct the education of their minor child,” not teachers, and will allow parents in Missouri to seek punitive measures: “[The parents] of a minor child enrolled in a public school in the district may bring a civil action for injunctive relief against the school district or public school in which their child is enrolled if such school district or public school violates” these parental rights as referenced in article 16.
While Missouri anti-trans legislation hasn’t become law yet, bills aimed at trans youth, banning them from competing on women’s sports teams and from receiving gender-affirming medical procedures are being retooled by Republicans for the 2023 session. The Missouri Nondiscrimination Act prohibiting discrimination based on gender and sexual identity and orientation has not been passed and advocates for trans people in Missouri warned The Kansas City Beacon that trans people’s needs for safe housing, health care, health services aren’t being adequately addressed.
On the national front, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said last week that the U.S. Supreme Court was wrong in ruling in favor of equality in Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 and will not support marriage equality's codification by Congress which would legally prohibit limiting the definition of a “spouse” to a person of the opposite sex.
"I've been a no on this," Hawley said in reference to the protection and codification of marriage equality for people of all genders and sexual orientations. "I don't think the underlying Supreme Court decision was rightly decided."
"The nine-person advisory board [was] appointed by the Mayor and is tasked with developing a report within its first year to highlight disparities still affecting the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as action steps the City can take to ensure further protections," explained Nick Dunne, Public Information Officer, City of St. Louis Mayor's Office and an inaugural LGBTQIA + Advisory Board member. Board stipulations require that at least one of the nine members represents the transgender advocacy community; at least one board member represents LGBTQIA+ health advocacy, including HIV/AIDS or gender-affirming care; and one must be an LGBTQIA+ identifying City employee.
