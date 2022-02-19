Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, through the Biden-Harris Administration’s House America initiative to reduce the negative impacts of homelessness, has committed to re-housing 800 persons and building 500 new units of affordable housing by December 31, 2022. Mayor Jones previously announced her intent to join House America with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), at the House America virtual launch event in September 2021.
“Through the American Rescue Plan, St. Louis has committed a historic $20 million towards affordable housing and services for working families across the city,” said Jones.
$20 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding will go towards affordable housing construction and services for residents. During House America’s launch, Mayor Jones stated that the City of St. Louis through the ARP, received directly from HUD, 160 emergency housing vouchers and $10 million in HOME Investment Partnerships grants to help more residents obtain the safety of a stable home. Beyond funding from HUD, St. Louis also received nearly $50 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from the State of Missouri to construct almost 600 new units of affordable housing throughout the city.
