Mayor Jones was notified of COVID exposure following public events yesterday and she tested positive on both antigen and PCR tests. In response, she canceled her Wednesday evening events and is working from home today for the health and safety of her staff, according to a statement released by her office this morning.
The mayor’s office also stated that the mayor is currently asymptomatic and the people the mayor came in contact with yesterday have been notified of their exposure.
Mayor Jones is fully vaccinated with her first booster and will continue to test regularly. From her verified Facebook page she shared the news and expressed the importance of being vaccinated:
“This experience shows how critical these tools are for preventing severe illness. Protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 - find vaccination and booster opportunities atvaccines.gov”.
St. Louisans who are eligible, but not fully vaccinated and boosted, are urged by the mayor to take those steps and learn more at City of St. Louis Department of Health’s website.
If Mayor Jones tests negative and continues to be asymptomatic, then she will attend her scheduled trip this weekend to the US Conference of Mayors meeting in Reno.
