After butting heads with its former director in the search for the city’s next police chief, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday named John Moten Jr. as interim director of the city’s personnel department.
The former Laclede Gas senior vice president and St. Louis Native is a respected and trailblazing business leader with extensive experience in human resources and community relations, according to Jones’ office.
“I am honored to serve in this up to six-month provisional role at the Department of Personnel as the Civil Service Commission continues the search for a permanent director,” Moten said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working alongside department employees to build a strong foundation for personnel’s next director.”
The Civil Service Commission is composed of three voting members, appointed by current and past mayors of St. Louis.
Moten replaces former Personnel Director Richard Frank, who retired in December.
Frank told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch earlier this year the police chief finalists would be chosen solely by his department, breaking from the way in which current Chief John Hayden was chosen under Mayor Lyda Krewson, who hired an outside consultant to find and pick the finalists.
His department established qualifications for the next chief and selected six finalists, rejecting the majority of 30 people nationwide who applied for the position. He then administered a written test to two internal candidates, who are both white, but did not administer a virtual version of the test to the other four out-of-state candidates.
“I only had two white male candidates to choose from and St. Louis is more diverse than white males, our police department is more diverse—there were a lot of diverse candidates within the police department who were kicked out of the first round so I want to start over to find the right candidate,” Jones previously told The St. Louis American.
The mayor also told The American at the time she wanted the new search to start after appointing an interim personnel director but did not provide additional details.
Hayden announced in January he postponed his February retirement date as the search for his replacement continued.
According to the mayor’s office, Moten has served on search committees for St. Louis Community College president, the Missouri Commissioner of Education and St. Louis Public Schools superintendent.
He has also served as chair of the Missouri Commission on Human Rights (MCHR), which develops, recommends and implements ways to prevent and eliminate discrimination through enforcement of the Missouri Human Rights Act.
The Department of Personnel handles all civil service hiring for the city, producing lists of candidates from applications and passing on to departments for interviews and final selection.
Moten worked at Laclede Gas for 40 years, entering the company as chief chemist in 1962. He became senior vice president of operations and marketing in 2001, where he oversaw 2,000 employees.
Since 2003, Jones’s office said he has provided leadership training and consulting services to clients including Wells Fargo Advisors, Emerson, the Deaconess Foundation and the St. Louis Regional Health Commission.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College and attended Washington University in St. Louis’ School of Chemistry.
