Yesterday afternoon, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones declared a state of emergency in the City of St. Louis following historic rainfall and flash flooding across the city. The disaster declaration will enable the State of Missouri, if granted, to request federal support to bring relief to residents and small businesses.
“Communities throughout our region were devastated by last night’s record rainfall and flooding,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “My heart goes out to all those families who were impacted, and I remain in consistent communication with our partners at the county, state, and federal governments. This declaration of emergency will help us get the resources we need to begin our city’s recovery.”
St. Louis City and County, with support from the Red Cross, stood up a regional evacuation shelter at the Richmond Heights Community Center, 8001 Dale, Richmond Heights, MO 63117. Residents can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information.
Top public safety officials offered a media briefing earlier today, urging residents to avoid driving through standing water if they encounter it. Officials also discussed preparedness efforts and work throughout the rest of the week, and the City Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) reminds residents to keep an eye on local forecasts, have weather radios handy, and if necessary, evacuate when first responders tell them to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.