St. Louis County Library (SCLC) is the first library system in the St. Louis region to offer social workers. SLCL launched the Community Resource Initiative in partnership with the St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund and Epworth Children & Family Services in May 2023. The program brings social workers to five SLCL branches to help remove barriers of accessing social services by providing referrals to trusted community partners, as well case management and individualized assistance for patrons of all ages. They will provide mental health support and crisis intervention for library patrons in need.
At each of the participating libraries, office hours are held Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., with limited hours on select Saturdays. Individuals needing assistance can show up at any participating branch and appointments will also be accepted. Information on how to schedule an appointment is available at www.slcl.org/using-the-library/social-worker-services or by calling 314-994-3300.
These services will include referrals to organizations who can assist with accessing food, housing, employment, counseling, emergency shelter, substance use treatment programs, and child abuse and neglect prevention support. The social workers are also training library employees in crisis management, trauma-informed practice, and de-escalation techniques.
Find a participating branch near you:
Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031
Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136
Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121
Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074
Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123
Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library Director & CEO said, “Many people come to the library looking for answers, information and compassion. Adding social workers, strengthens and expands our ability to support individuals and connect them with community resources.”
“St. Louis County Library branches are an invaluable resource for many families in the region as children and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, unemployment, mental health issues, substance use and other crises are regular visitors to the library."
Library social workers are hired as contractors through Epworth. "Bringing in social workers through the Community Resource Initiative will not only allow them to connect directly with the public, but they will also teach the library employees invaluable skills to aid in their daily work,” said CSF Executive Director Emily Koenig.
This initiative builds upon SLCL’s previous work of connecting patrons with food, diapers, and hygiene assistance, and ongoing efforts to promote mental health awareness through programming and partnerships such as the Community Wellness Hubs presented with BJC Healthcare.
The program is funded in part through a grant from the Children’s Service Fund (CSF). Additional support for the program comes from the Berges Family Foundation, Incarnate Word Foundation, and the St. Louis County Library Foundation.
