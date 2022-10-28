CCCC

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) look over a memorial at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Thursday, October 27, 2022. On Monday, October 24, 2022 a gunman broke into the school, shot and killed a student and teacher and injured eight others. Police killed the 19-year-old gunman, who was a 2021 graduate of the school.

