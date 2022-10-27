Eli Carty, a 15-year-old student at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience which shares a campus with Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, holds a candle on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, during a vigil at Tower Grove Park. A gunman attacked Carty’s high school in south St. Louis on Monday morning. "I just heard sirens and we were in the corner,” she said. “I didn’t know where my friends where and I was just scared.”