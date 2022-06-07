Metro Transit and Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers are partnering again this year to bring free mobile health screening services to transit riders, visitors, and area residents.
The mobile health van will provide free blood pressure screenings, basic health assessments, and COVID-19 testing at four respective transit locations in St. Louis and St. Louis County. The health vans served the community last fall, as well.
“Our partnership with Metro Transit allows us to offer convenient free COVID-19 testing and information and other basic health care screenings to its daily riders, many of whom may otherwise not have access to such services and fact-based health information,” said Dwayne A. Butler, Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers president and CEO.
Health insurance is not required, and appointments are not needed. Visitors 18 and older can also receive assistance in applying for health insurance and options for follow-up care at area community health centers.
“Metro Transit and Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers have a similar mission to serve and support the people in our community,” said Vickie C. Wade, People’s Health Centers Clinical Services executive vice president
The partnership between Metro Transit and the health center is to help transit riders and residents have easy access to health care resources.
Each Tuesday of the month, the mobile health screening van will be open at various sites between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will visit each of the four designated Metro Transit Centers on the Tuesdays listed below.
∙ First Tuesday: Grand MetroLink Station (3560 Scott Avenue)
∙ Second Tuesday: Riverview Transit Center (9000 Riverview Drive)
∙ Third Tuesday: Civic Center Transit Center (401 South 14th Street)
∙ Fourth Tuesday: North Hanley Transit Center (4300 Hanley Road)
Hire Smart seeks applicants
Youths and adults between 16 and 24 years old and live in St. Louis or Wellston can apply for the People's Community Action Corporation HireSmart Job Readiness Program.
The program helps prepare job seekers acquire marketable skills and learn valuable information on what it takes to enter the region’s workforce. The training pays $15 an hour.
For more information contact Gwendolyn Moore at (314) 367-7848; extension 1462
