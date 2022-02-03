The FBI has reportedly identified six “tech savvy” adolescents as persons of interest in the bomb threats against more than a dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation. The threats took place on January 31 and February 1 – the first day of Black History Month.
According to NBC News, The FBI says that the juveniles – located throughout the country – used sophisticated methods to disguise the source of the threats. Law officials also told NBC News that they believe the threats were racially motivated.
Among those targeted was St. Louis’ own Harris-Stowe State University.
Harris-Stowe issued a statement early Tuesday morning that the school received a bomb threat and would be closing the campus for safety precautions. Later that same afternoon, Harris-Stowe provided an update saying that after thorough inspection from law enforcement officials, the campus was declared safe.
The FBI issued a statement regarding the incidents saying, “We are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats.”
Two days later, the organization feels that they have identified the sources of the threats. Other than the persons of interest include six minors, the FBI has not revealed any additional information. They cited the fact that the threats are an active and ongoing investigation for not providing further details.
Information from NBC News contributed to this report.
