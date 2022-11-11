In an East St. Louis tradition, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will host its fifth annual Thanksgiving Community outreach event “Thanksgiving 2 Go” meal box distribution at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022.
The sit-down dinner was established to ensure that “no one is alone or without on Thanksgiving Day.”
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, beginning in November 2020, Morning Star began offering Thanksgiving 2 Go turkeys and meal boxes to members of the East St. Louis, St. Clair County, and surrounding St. Louis Metropolitan area.
This year will mark Morning Star’s third Thanksgiving 2 Go turkey and meal box community giveaway. Each box will include a turkey and all the trimmings a family needs to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.
“Last year we were blessed to provide meal boxes to more than 500 families, which included our neighbors and first responders. This year we will again conduct a contactless drive-thru distribution for 600 families, continuing to fulfill our vision that no family should be without on Thanksgiving Day,” said Darius T. Miller, Senior Pastor of Morning Star.
“Our church has been a pillar in this community for more than 97 years and we see this as another small but important act of love and service to our community. The beauty of this outreach is that neighbors are feeding neighbors. Our event is 100% supported by the generous donation of individuals and businesses within the greater St. Louis metropolitan area,” Pastor Miller added.
If you or your organization would like to support this event, please contact the Morning Star church office at 618-397-9099 for more information.
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church located at 616 Garfield Hubbard Blvd, East St Louis, Illinois.
