When the 2023 legislative session opens on Jan. 4 in Jefferson City, Democrats will again be underdogs against Republican super majorities in the House and Senate.
However, state Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, says her party will battle against right-wing extremism even though the GOP outnumbers it.
Mosley was elected to serve as Missouri Senate Minority Caucus chair for the 102nd General Assembly. She will assist with creation and implementation of the caucus’ legislative priorities, which includes filing bills in support of gun control in a state that just experienced the shooting deaths of a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.
“We have members who have expressed interest in filing bills ranging from regulation on ammunition sales, to banning teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic weapons,” Mosley told the St. Louis American.
“I anticipate we will see a variety of gun safety bills pre-filed next month, and I am proud of the leadership Missouri Legislative Black Caucus members have shown on this issue.
I believe steps like red flag laws can prevent tragedies like the shooting at CVPS from occurring. Continuing down the path of virtually non-existent regulations and preventing federal help on gun violence will only put more innocent lives in danger. The people of this state deserve better than that.”
While Republicans have succeeded in legally strongarming public-school libraries into removing some books, it was not successful in attempts to ban teaching of African American history and classroom discussion of race.
GOP sponsors of bills that did not reach a vote in 2022 promised to return with proposed legislation in 2023 that would strip teachers of the right to truly discuss American history.
Mosley said, “When officials make proposals like banning books it shows they are putting their political interests ahead of what’s best for our students and teachers.”
“Teachers and librarians work with children almost every day and have been educated on appropriate literature, their judgment should be trusted. Book bans will lead to increased academic disparities, we’ve seen other states use similar bans to target education on Black history.”
Mosley filed HB 1776 during last year’s assembly “to ensure Black and Native American History is taught in our schools.” She said it would be pre-filed for the 2023 session.
“Our children need a comprehensive education on history and race. Every student deserves to learn about the accomplishments of those who came before them as well as the racism of the past so history does not continue to repeat itself.
“Missouri is already facing a teacher shortage that is disproportionately affecting urban communities because certain politicians are choosing to view educators as opponents rather than partners. Education is a great equalizer in our community; expect the MLBC to oppose any effort to diminish the quality of learning in our schools.”
Mosley was elected in November 2020 and her district represents Bellefontaine Neighbors, Blackjack, Castlepoint, Country Club Hills, Flordell Hills, Florissant, Glasgow Village, Hathaway, Jennings, Moline Acres, Old Jamestown, Riverview, and unincorporated areas of St. Louis County.
Mosley said she is honored to have been chosen to serve as chair, adding “I am excited to continue working with my fellow senators to move our state forward and improve the lives of all Missourians.”
