A deadly 18-day period between April 22 and May 9, 2022, saw seven people killed, two of them children, because of car accidents caused by suspected lawbreakers fleeing police.
This has led the St. Louis and St. Louis County chapters of the NAACP to begin “formal interactions” with area police forces to eliminate this deadly threat to innocent citizens.
“Crashes involving drivers fleeing the police constitute a public safety emergency. It is an urgent, unstable situation where the loss of human life is occurring,” John Bowman, St. Louis County NAACP president, said during a Wednesday press briefing at the county NAACP office where he was joined by Adolphus Pruitt, St. Louis chapter president.
“We are well aware that police throughout the country engage in hundreds of high-speed automobile chases every day. Enough of these result in serious property damage, personal injury, and death to make police pursuit a major public concern.”
In response to calls for action, the local branches are working together and seek mediation agreements with city and County police departments “for the adoption and implementation of reforms/recommendations.”
“We have shared all the information gather to-date with the Justice Department and we are scheduled to start formal interactions with the department this week. Those interactions will consist of both in-person and video conferencing throughout the process,” Bowman said.
“While we will strive to be as transparent as possible; what details we will share relative to our interactions with the Justice Department (if any) will be determined in consultation with the department.”
Bowman said the organizations were contacted by both victims and the family of victims injured or killed because of a vehicle pursuit.
“Police chases have killed nearly as many people as justifiable police shootings, and federally funded high-tech systems that would obviate chases, such as vehicle tracking devices, are undeveloped or rarely used due to cost,” he said
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (HTSA) research shows that 13,108 people were killed in police chases nationwide in 38-year period ending in 2019 – nearly one a day.
The NAACP chapters are also reviewing a 2021 criminal justice reform bill that was passed in Washington state that restricts any police department’s ability to pursue.
Police now must witness a suspect leaving the scene of a crime, or believe the suspect presents an immediate threat to public safety, to have probable cause to pursue their vehicle.
Other facts shared on Wednesday include:
- A Justice Department-funded 1998 study found after interviewing fleeing drivers that 32% drove off because they were in a stolen car, 27% because they had a suspended driver's license, 27% wanted to avoid arrest and 21% because they were driving drunk.
- The average police trainee received 72 hours of weapons training compared to 40 hours of driving training, only a portion of which covered chases, according to a 2006 Justice Department study of police training academies.
- Chases have been left behind in the modernization of police equipment that is now moving toward outfitting officers with body cameras. President Obama in December proposed $75 million in federal funds to buy 50,000 body cameras in the effort to "build and sustain trust" between police and communities
- Police use of Tasers, body armor, cameras and computers in patrol cars has soared, Justice Department reports show. In 2007, 90% of police worked for a department that used portable computers. In 1990, that figure was 30%. 5) The principal "technology" for chases is tire spikes — two decades old and seldom used because police must know where a fleeing car is heading so they can pull a strip of spikes across a road.
