The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis Back to School Store did booming business on August 6, 2023, during its annual one-day event.
The organization provided underserved elementary school children from throughout the region with supplies and other essentials they need to start the school year with confidence and self-esteem.
Since the first Back to School Store in 2000, NCJWSTL has served more than 25,000 children in our community, including more than 2,000 students served this year at a cost of $250,000 raised by NCJW.
NCJWSTL partners with more than 60 local social service agencies, churches, synagogues, and community service organizations that refer and register 2,000 qualifying children entering kindergarten through 5th grade to participate in the BTSS.
To participate, parents/students must be referred by a partner agency. The agencies select children whose school supply needs are not being met by other social service agencies.
100% of the BTSS families and children participating receive food assistance.
Children receive a new backpack, school supplies, books, personal care items, a coat, hat, gloves. and other items.
The items provided at the BTSS are either in-kind donations or purchased through the generosity of donors, sponsors, and grantors.
NCJWSTL volunteers plan and implement the Back to School Store, ensuring that every child receives back-to-school items whether through our traditional in-person store or through a Contactless Back to School Store Delivery Event that was put in place in 2020 in response to the pandemic.
