Nicole Robinson, ED.D, won a seat on the St. Louis Community College Board of Trustees on April 4 and she already has a “to do” list.
Robinson, who has more than 13 years’ experience in leadership and management in both the public and private sectors, defeated incumbent Pam Ross. “It still feels unbelievable,” Robinson told the St. Louis American.
It was a tight race. According to the uncertified results from the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, Robinson won by a mere 141 votes.
St. Louis Community College is governed by six board members who represent the four sub districts of the college service areas, and one appointed board member. Robinson will represent Subdistrict 2 which includes all of St. Louis City North of I-64, extending east from the intersection of I-64 and South Kingshighway to include parts of Southwest Garden, Princeton Heights, Bevo Mill, Holly Hills and Carondelet Neighborhoods.
Robinson prefaced her answer to the question “what are your goals as a new trustee?” with a story from election day.
“While out polling, a voter asked me, ‘why should I vote for you?’ I answered with a question: ‘when was the last time you’ve heard anything about St. Louis community colleges?’ He said, ‘point taken; you got my vote,’” Robinson recalled with a laugh.
The story emphasizes her desire to help increase the presence of community colleges, especially in African American communities, in St. Louis.
“We know the community colleges are out there, but the presence today is just absent,” Robinson explained. “I want to reintroduce community colleges so that black folk, in particular, know we’re here.”
Describing herself as a “untraditional student,” Robinson recalled how she used the St. Louis Community College system as a bridge before enrolling at National Louis University then Fontbonne and lastly Pepperdine University where she graduated with an EdD in Education & Psychology in Organizational Leadership.
“I took classes at Forest Park and Florissant Valley community colleges before going to four-year universities,” Robinson said. “For me, I was able to tailor my own experience through community colleges. I was able to choose classes I thought would benefit me at that time. For instance, I needed a CPR class, so I took it at the community college.”
Robinson is a “thriver,” a term coined by women who haven’t beaten breast cancer but are “still in the fight.” She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2014 and re-diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2018.
Her prognosis looks good, Robinson said. It’s part of the reason she plans to be so visible in the community.
“Growing up in the city, being part of the community, I want my presence to say: ‘if I can go back to school, if I can do it despite the odds…you can, too.”
Dr. Robinson will be sworn in at the next board of trustees meeting on April 20th.
