Barbara Arnwine, Transformative Justice Coalition [TJC] founder and president, issued a challenge to Black voters as the November midterm elections approach.
“Our goal is to not play defense. We must find a way to play offense, Arnwine said last week in New Orleans during the 2022 National Newspaper Publishers Association 195th Convention.
“We must register the unregistered. Then, we must turn out those that are registered. We need massive voter participation.”
According to TJC, there are about10 million African Americans who are eligible to vote but who are unregistered.
Arnwine’s organization and the NNPA announced a get-out-to-vote campaign targeting those 10 million Black voters and getting as many as possible to vote in the 2022 midterms.
“The NNPA has talked about the vote, and there is no better time for us to show our power,” NNPA Chair Karen Carter Richards said.
Arnwine, an attorney, said the outreach effort cannot be a one-time deal.
“About 30% of new registered voters actually vote. The more contacts they have after registering, the more likely they are to vote. If they receive six contacts reminding them their vote is critical, the chance they vote goes up to 65%.
“If they receive eight of these contacts, that number goes up to 85%.”
Daryl Jones, TJC board chair, said the organization had recorded 72 voter suppression tactics to prevent a large population from casting ballots. Among them are strict voter laws in many Republican-led states, including Missouri, deceptive robocalls; early voting cuts; and voter intimidation.
“This isn’t a game. There can be no fear in this,” he said.
The initiative will use a multivehicle “votercades” to get out the vote. Tour buses will visit swing states ahead of the November elections to register and mobilize new, and registered, Black voters.
“The first form of voter suppression is self-suppression,” said Benjamin f. Chavis, NNPA president and CEO.
“What if those 10 million were registered? We wouldn’t have worried about Donald Trump or the craziness of what the U.S. Supreme Court is doing now. Elections have consequences. The overturned Roe v. Wade, the overturned gun laws – are consequences of elections.”
Arnwine said TJC’s mission includes “working for systematic change that achieves racial justice, gender, economic and social justice, and human rights through public education and engagement initiatives that attend equally to hearts and minds as well as the social systems and structure in which they exist.”
It has created a “voting rights map of shame” to inform the public of threats to America’s democracy, how to protect their voting rights, and steps to take to ensure the ability to cast a ballot and make sure it’s counted.
Arnwine called new voting laws and other tactics “vicious.”
“It is a totally concentrated assault on our voting.”
She warned that the effort to shut down Black voting could include physical and mental intimidation.
[Anti-voting rights organizations and individuals] have trained 10,000 people to be poll disruptors to go to only Black polling sites,” Arnwine said.
“They’re not sending them to white polling sites, and if you watched the [Jan. 6] hearings, this is a concentrated effort to disempower Black voters,” she stated.
According to Davis, more than 18 million people are eligible to vote but don’t know it.
“They are the felony disenfranchised,” Davis insisted.
“They are confused. It’s intentionally done in various states. For example, in some states, you never lose your right to vote, and in some states, you can run for office if you’re incarcerated,” he explained.
“That call and response from our brothers and sisters are vital. It’s movement time, it is time to Get-Out-The-Vote” Chavis said.
“With the Transformative Justice Coalition, the NNPA will help move our people forward to get out this vote. In 2022, we will make the critical difference in the midterm elections in terms of increasing Black voter participation throughout the country.”
