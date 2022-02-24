The Organization for Black Struggle and Youth Council for Positive Development will celebrate their 42nd Anniversary at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event was postponed in January date and will be virtual.
“Defining a New Black Political Agenda” is the theme for the OBS and YCPD’s anniversary program. The keynote speaker is Rukia Lumumba, founder of the People’s Advocacy Institute [PAI] in Jackson, Mississippi, an incubator for transformative justice in the South.
Like her father, the late former Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Rukia Lumumba is a PAI attorney working to defend and advance human rights. Engaged with organizing since high school, she is helping plan this year’s National Black Political Convention to be held in Newark, New Jersey this summer.
Fifty years ago, the first National Black Political Convention was held in Gary, Indiana, bringing together 10,000 Black people from across the country. Its goal was to forge a political agenda, and Lumumba and OBS look forward to a re-convening.
"As a Black woman organizer, I've had to challenge myself to be in the forefront, to no longer be in the background, doing all of the work that makes the people out front look good," Lumumba recently told Oxfam, a global organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice.
"We are constantly moving in a way where we organize in our homes and in our communities in a way where we allow and accept the feedback and the collective strength of everyone involved. We engage in the deep listening that is core to organizing, and then [engage in] action to help move it forward."
She said PAI equips people who are most impacted by systemic violence with the tools to disrupt the criminal and juvenile punishment systems and create a new system founded in human justice, re-education, restitution, restoration, and individual and collective healing.
It also operates the Mississippi Bail Fund Collective, the state's only bail fund, provides legal support to help people who are incarcerated and serving life sentences, and campaigns to release elderly women who are incarcerated in Mississippi.
Elections of Black Americans was a part of the agenda that came out of the Gary Convention, and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will introduce Lumumba.
The YCPD will recognize the winner of its COVID-19 PSA contest during the celebration. Both OBS and the YCPD have been on the frontline of educating the African American community about the deadly pandemic.
For more information about tickets for the virtual celebration, call Velta Smith at 367.5959 or visit the website at www.obs-stl.org.
