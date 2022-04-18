Orlando Watson, 45, a concert promoter and businessman passed away this weekend. Watson was co-owner of Prime 55 Restaurant in the University City Loop and Prime 55 Restaurant and Lounge at 1019 Pine Street downtown.
Last year, the St. Louis American interviewed Watson about his business success and his long-time battle with lymphatic cancer. At the time, he had to have his left leg amputated below the knee because sarcoma cancer had formed there.
By the time he graduated from University City High, Watson, a University City native, had already started making marketable music tracks and beats. After high school, Watson moved to Atlanta and continued making music. By the 1990s, his production company, “Ol School,” was signed to R&B singer Keith Sweat’s record label. His company “PrettyBoy Productions” (which later became Prettyboy Records) was part of the production team that created the Bone, Thugs-N-Harmony album, “Strength & Loyalty.” The album was certified “gold” by the Recording Industry Association ofAmerica (RIAA).
Watson formed Rockhouse Entertainment in 2005 with his partner Bradd Young. The independent recording, concert, management and promotion company has produced hundreds of concerts locally and nationwide featuring artists including Kelly Roland, Chris Rock, Mike Epps, Jodeci, Megan The Stallion, KodakBlack, Toni Braxton and the late DMX.
Prime 55, an upscale restaurant in University City, was a joint venture between Watson and his old high school classmate Tony “T-Luv” Davis (rapper, Nelly’s former manager). Prime 55 Downtown, the anchor restaurant to the Le Meridien Hotel, opened late last year.
Service information for Mr. Watson was not available at the time of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.