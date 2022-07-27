St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is seeking his first full term in the position, while Democratic primary challenger Jane Dueker is seeking her first public office.
As incumbent, Page was at the helm when the county was struck by the corona virus, and the pandemic is still not over. The county dealt with an economic slowdown, and the partisan divide involving masks and business shutdowns after the shock of seeing former County Executive Steve Stenger resign in disgrace and be sentenced to prison.
“I think I have done a good job of leading the county through historically difficult times, Page told the KWMU podcast Politically Speaking.
“Criticism has come daily or weekly since the last election. It hasn’t stopped. That’s where we are as a country right now.’
Page said he is the better choice for county executive, “because my values line up better with Democratic primary voters.”
“[This includes] supporting families, abortion rights, environmental issues, and public safety,” Page said.
Dueker told the podcast, in a separate interview, that she decided to take on the incumbent “I’m really concerned about the direction of the county.
“I have the ability to effectuate change, [and show] leadership in a way that Same Page did not.”
Dueker added that people tell her “They are a little embarrassed by county government.”
Dueker, an attorney, was an unpaid but close political advisor to the convicted Stenger. She is a longtime lobbyist and works on behalf of the St. Louis and St. Louis County respective police organizations.
Page said public safety and passage of the Prop P half-cent sales tax for public safety are of vital importance to the county’s future.
“The vast majority of money raised went to the police department, and most of that went to police salaries,” he said. He added that “more police officers are not the only solution to crime; it’s part of it.”
Page said the county and its police force will “work to implement” the 'Safer Missouri Stronger Missouri' initiative.
“It’s not just about funding for police. It’s about many things,” he said.
Its eight recommendations include increasing police staffing and resources. Mental health care and support for people on parole and probation to reduce recidivism are also part of the plan.
Dueker said “the No. 1 issue is crime.”
“Having someone with a relationship with the entire [police] workforce is a plus.”
She called Prop P “a failure.”
“It’s not the money. There is no confidence. St. Louis County is going to 125 officers down. Blame lack of leadership and lack of a crime plan.”
Last summer’s raucous county council meetings were the product of “difficult decisions about public health and the partisan divide.”
“The meetings became the epicenter of anti-vaccine rhetoric. Our council was deeply divided at the time. It created a welcoming environment.
County Chair Rita Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, both Democrats, sided with Republicans as the county considered mask recommendations.
“They didn’t understand the importance of these public orders. When they heard from their districts, they changed their positions.”
Dueker said she was not against masks or vaccines but added the situation should have been managed better.
“He used an ax when he could have used a scalpel. He politicized the pandemic.
State House member Shamed Dogan is heavily favored to win the Republican nomination for county executive. The Democratic primary winner would face him on Nov. 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.