A Fort Zumwalt South High School mother has spoken out after learning the school’s white principal used the word “negro” during Tuesday’s schoolwide morning announcements
Leah Lee-Burnett posted Wednesday morning about the incident on Facebook, and within hours the post had been shared over 400 times and had over 100 comments.
Fort Zumwalt South High School Principal Kevin Keltner contends this was taken out of context, telling The St. Louis American he used the word in reference to historical information about Carter G. Woodson, who launched “Negro History Week” in 1926.
Lee-Burnett, who is Black, is a mother to both a freshman and a senior who attend Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters. She said along with this incident, her freshman son has been bullied by his white wrestling teammates who have asked him if they can call him the N-word.
“No wonder these kids are asking if they can call my son a [N-word], because the head of the school is using that [kind of] vernacular as well,” she said.
Lee-Burnett said she spoke with the freshman class principal, Angie Hahn, but was unsatisfied with that conversation. She hopes to speak with Keltner, the Board of Education and the superintendent about what she says is an ongoing occurrence of race-related issues.
“I'm hoping that the school district will be held accountable for these types of racist antics because, again, it didn't just start this year, my first experience was two years ago,” she said. “So, I can only imagine how many times this has happened since then and or before. So, I would like for the school and the school district to be held accountable. I would like a public apology to all of the students.”
Fort Zumwalt South High School has just under 1,400 students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, approximately 89 are Black and 1,086 are white.
“We're aware of some rumors among a few individuals regarding yesterday's morning announcements at Fort Zumwalt South High School, and what you've described is in no way what was announced yesterday morning as part of our daily announcements,” Keltner wrote in an email to The St. Louis American.
Keltner wrote that in honor of Black History Month, the school is highlighting an individual each school day who made a significant historical impact. He sent the biographical paragraph he said was read during the announcement Tuesday:
“Carter G. Woodson was born in 1875. Neither parents could read or write. Mr. Woodson had to work to earn money for the family and did not start school until later than most children. His motto was “it is never too late to learn.” He became a high school teacher; and was sad to discover that none of the schools taught the history of Black Americans. He started the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. On February 19, 1926, he established “Negro History Week.” Woodson chose this date to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln; two men who had greatly impacted the black population. Over time, “Negro History Week” evolved into the “Black History Month” that we know today; a four-week long celebration of African American History.”
After learning of Keltner’s response to the accusations, Lee-Burnett said she still doesn’t believe this justifies his use of the word and thinks it’s absurd she’s having to debate its use in 2022. She also said that students are contradicting his account of what was said.
Keltner did not immediately respond on whether he believes it was appropriate for him to use the word in any context.
“I hope it's not just swept under the rug—this is another example of how Black lives don't matter,” she said.
