Last week, a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was released to the public and confirmed the fears of abortion advocates across the country. Although the news was shocking, Pro Choice Missouri was prepared to help mobilize nearly one thousand pro-abortion supporters the day after the news broke.
St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO01) addressed the crowd and expressed her outspoken support for abortion access. Community members were inspired to share their stories and affirm their resolve in this fight. “It was just a draft, not a final decision. So we are still here, we are still fighting and we are still getting abortions.” Aaliyah Bailey, Director of Communications on KSDK.
The Supreme Court has made it clear that they are prepared to overturn the 50 year precedent that recognized a person’s right to determine if and when they will give birth. If Roe is overturned, abortion will immediately be criminalized in Missouri. Executive Director Mallory Schwarz further explains the ramifications of this decision in Missouri on the KC Morning Show, explaining that saying the word “abortion” is vital in ending the stigma around abortion and how we can rally together to fight against anti-abortion lawmakers and politicians.
People across Missouri are coming together to demand abortion access for all. Join us in St. Louis at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, May 14th for speakers, community building, and kid friendly activities to demand #BansOffOurBodies and abortion access for all.
Find a rally in a city near you!
