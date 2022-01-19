The Board of Aldermen introduced a proposed bill Friday seeking to repeal the city’s newly implemented approval voting system.
The city’s March 2021 primary election was the first election in which “approval voting” was used following the passage of Proposition D in November 2020.
Under the new rules, candidates are no longer affiliated with a political party on the ballot, and voters can choose as many candidates as they approve of in each race. The two candidates with the most votes will then face off in the general election.
The approval voting method affects elections for mayor, comptroller, board president and alderpersons.
The bill was introduced by Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, Ward 1, and is co-sponsored by several members of the board: Aldermanic President Lewis Reed; Alderwoman Lisa Middlebrook, Ward 2; Alderwoman Dwinderlin Evans, Ward 4; Alderman Joe Vaccaro, Ward 23; Alderwoman Pam Boyd, Ward 27; Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, Ward 22; Alderwoman Marlene Davis, Ward 19.
Tyus introduced a separate bill that would not only reinstate partisan primary elections, but also add an additional runoff election when no one candidate secures at least 50% of the vote in a primary with more than two candidates. It would also move the municipal primary election to February and its general election to April, leaving March open for a potential runoff election.
