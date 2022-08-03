The Regional Business Council has made a $100,000 contribution to the United Way of Greater St. Louis Flood Relief Fund to help families and business impacted by the recent flash flooding.
“This fund will provide necessary resources to engage and equip disaster-experienced nonprofits in partnership with local volunteers and government agencies working to assist and restore flood victims as quickly as possible,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis.
“Collaborations and partnerships remain imperative in the deployment of our proven disaster relief approaches. Thank you to the local businesses, donors and volunteers who have stepped up to help many of our neighbors in need during this time.”
All money raised through the fund will be used in partnership with Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and Long Term Recovery Committees (LTRC).
On Sunday, Mayor Tishaura Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis at the 1408 N. Kingshighway resource center, which is assisting residents by accepting donations Monday through Friday and coordinating efforts to three mobile command centers throughout the city.
Those mobile command centers are in the Ellendale neighborhood (2732 McCausland Court), Kingsway West (Intersection of Ashland and Norwood Avenue), and a new location in Walnut Park West at 6085 W. Florissant Avenue.
“City leaders and staff are working every single day to get residents the support, help, and information they need following this week’s heart-wrenching floods,” Jones said.
“Our community partners are stepping up too, from churches to businesses to civic leaders. The biggest donation needs at the moment are food, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies like mold remover, gloves, water, bug spray, clothing, and toiletries; keep an eye on stlouis-mo.gov/flood for ways to help.”
Urban League Vice President James Clark said volunteers have gone door-to-door in some of the hardest hit areas, delivering food, PPE, and toiletries.
“We provided hotel vouchers to over 55 families whose homes were lost to this historic flood,” he said.
A list of needs is listed on the City’s website at stlouis-mo.gov/flood, and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will be accepting donations Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm, at their headquarters at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd.
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) urges those who experienced flood damage to contact their flood insurer as soon as possible to start the claims process.
“Residents who have been impacted by the recent flooding should reach out to their flood insurer as soon as they can safely do so to report the damage and file their claim,” said Hilary Segura, assistant vice president of state government relations for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).
The Association offers these tips:
Shovel or scrape mud off floors, furniture, and walls before the mud dries. Then hose down the walls with clean water, starting from the ceiling.
Major appliances, such as refrigerators and stoves, can be washed and dried completely. In most cases, they will not be damaged unless they were operating at the time the water covered them.
Diluted chlorine bleach can be used to clean household items, appliances, walls, and floors and will help control odors.
Wood furniture should be dried outdoors, but not in direct sunlight. Remove drawers and other moving parts before they dry.
Food utensils and equipment should be washed thoroughly and sterilized before using. Any food that is open and exposed to flood waters should be discarded.
Donations to the United Way Fund can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/FloodRelief or individuals can make an offline donation by mailing a check to: United Way of Greater St. Louis, 910 N 11th St., St. Louis, MO 6310. Make checks payable to “United Way of Greater St. Louis” and on the memo line of the check, indicate that the donation is for “July 2022 Flood Relief Fund.”
Additionally, volunteers are needed to help with response efforts in the region. Anyone interested in volunteering can learn more at StlVolunteer.org/DisasterHelp.
