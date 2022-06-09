One of the most tumultuous weeks in St. Louis political history has closed following the resignations of Lewis Reed, former Board of Aldermen
president, and former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd.
The three were indicted on May 25, 2022 on federal bribery charges, and the indictments were unsealed last Thursday. Collins-Muhammad resigned abruptly last month, and Boyd followed on Friday, June 3.
In addition to the bribery charges, Boyd has been charged with two-counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme. Reed was a member of the powerful three-person Board of Estimate and Apportionment with Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green.
Jones, who has recovered from her bout with COVID-19, said during a City Hall press conference on Wednesday morning, “This is a stain on our city, but it will not prevent us from becoming fairer, safer and stronger.”
"While I wholeheartedly believe that people are innocent until proven guilty, I also recognize - and I think most of our city does too - that the disturbing federal corruption charges brought against Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad prevented them from doing the job they were elected to do: to faithfully serve the residents of St. Louis."
"City residents will be better served by representatives who are not facing federal indictments, and all three did the right thing by resigning,” Jones said.
“Lewis Reed fought me from the first day I stepped foot in this office. He refused to meet with me or my staff time and time again around the American Rescue Plan or other key issues. Jeffrey Boyd fought me since I became Treasurer in 2012. According to the indictment, John Collins-Muhammad said that I’m on his “**** list” for trying to stop him from giving out an illicit tax abatement. And that language communicates everything that needs to be said there.”
Green said in a statement, “We are grateful that Mr. Reed has decided to do the right thing; and with his resignation, the city can now move forward."
Reed released a statement following his resignation.
“I am heartbroken and saddened to have to make the difficult decision to step down and end my time as President of the Board of Aldermen,” Reed said.
“The President of the Board of Aldermen is a unique position with both legislative and executive duties. With this being such a pivotal time for our City, I wanted to ensure to have the necessary discussions over the past few days to add whatever insight and experience I could to make the transition of my office as smooth as possible.
“It is essential to assure the citizens have access and the best service available in such a pivotal role. I cannot fulfill these duties as I take the time to focus on my family and my current legal challenges.”
The government alleges that the men took “a stream of payments” and campaign donations and in return, supported tax abatement on several development projects.
Alderman Joe Vollmer, the ranking alderman by time of service, will serve as BOA president until an election in November. Vollmer said he would not seek the seat. The winner will then have to run again in spring 2023, when Reed’s term is set to expire.
After Collins-Muhammad resigned he wrote on Twitter, “The weeks ahead will be tough. I apologize to my family and to my constituents for my shortcomings and my mistakes.”
The indictment said Collins-Muhammad also received a vehicle in return for his political favor.
Reed is facing two counts for “being an agent of the City of St. Louis, who allegedly corruptly accepted a fee or reward for execution of an official act, vote or duty that is not due and facilitating this promotion by cell phone. Boyd is also facing counts for allegedly receiving “a stream of cash payments, free automobile repairs, and other things of value” to influence and be rewarded in connection with business transactions of the City of St. Louis and for purportedly facilitating and promoting by cell phone such unlawful activities.
The name of the person who allegedly conspired with Reed, Boyd, and Collins-Muhammad was not released. The indictment repeatedly uses “John Doe” and “the individual.”
The court released the following information:
“The indictment lays out a years-long scheme in which Collins-Muhammad, and later Reed, sought to help the business owner, referred to in the indictment as ‘John Doe,’ obtain a significant property tax abatement for a new gas station and convenience store development in Collins-Muhammad’s ward. Doe estimated that the abatement could be worth $20,000 to $30,000 per year over at least 10 years, the indictment says.
In all, Reed accepted $9,000 in cash from Doe, the indictment alleges. Collins-Muhammad accepted $7,000 cash, $3,000 in campaign contributions, a new iPhone 11 and a 2016 Volkswagen CC sedan in exchange for his help, the indictment alleges. Collins-Muhammad and Reed ultimately worked to pass Board Bills which provided the property tax abatement for Project A.
“During Reed’s 2021 run for mayor, Doe also gave Reed $6,000 total in cash and $3,500 in campaign contributions for Reed’s help in Doe’s ultimately unsuccessful attempt to obtain Minority Business Enterprise certification for his trucking company, and for help in winning contracts for city construction projects, the indictment alleges.
“Collins-Muhammad is also accused of accepting $3,000 after setting up a meeting with a public official who could steer business to Doe’s trucking company. Collins-Muhammad later asked for $2,500 more on behalf of the official, but instead used it to buy a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, the indictment alleges.
If convicted of the main indictment, Reed’s and Boyd’s charges carry maximum penalties of 10 years and five years in prison, respectively, and a $250,000 fine. Collins-Muhammad’s ‘honest services’ bribery/wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. One of his bribery charges carries a 10-year maximum and the other has a five-year maximum. Boyd’s additional wire fraud charges related to the automobile insurance scheme carry maximum penalties of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. Restitution is also mandatory.
The indictment includes conversations between John Doe and the indicted trio.
According to the indictment, while he was running for mayor in January 2021, Reed agreed to help John Doe obtain Minority Business Enterprise status for his trucking and hauling company and obtain city contracts for the firm.
In return John Doe gave Reed $2,000 cash.
Listed in the indictment is the following conversation.
JD: Do cash rather than checks?
Reed: Yeah, that’s fine, too. That’ll work, yeah.
John Doe then withdrew $2,000 from an ATM bank machine and gave it to Reed.
JD: There you go my brother, that’s two grand.
Reed: Oh man, that’s perfect.
JD: Yes sir, yes sir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.