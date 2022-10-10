The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Wednesday, October 12. Midterms are Tuesday, November 8, and since Bill HB1878 passed in August, 2022, voters will be required to provide a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Bring one of the acceptable forms of photo identification include:
A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;
A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;
A nonexpired United States passport; or
Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election
Make sure your name on the ID matches your name on the voting rolls.
For more information on how to register to vote and the upcoming elections, go to https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterregistration
