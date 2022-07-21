Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed Board Bill 61, creating a Reproductive Equity Fund to support St. Louisans at every stage of pregnancy. The Fund will support local providers by offering postpartum support, lactation help, doula assistance, and access to abortion through logistical support.
“Today, St. Louis is taking decisive action, showing our state - and our entire country - we will not stop fighting to protect access to reproductive healthcare,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “The Reproductive Equity Fund will empower St. Louisans to make the best healthcare decisions for themselves and their communities while addressing the disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.”
The St. Louis city mayor says every family deserves access to reproductive healthcare.
The COVID-19 pandemic deepened existing disparities in reproductive healthcare access. Funded through the American Rescue Plan, the Reproductive Equity Fund will help address these inequities exacerbated by the virus, the bill also dedicates $1.6 million in funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccine incentives.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic started in St. Louis nearly two and half years ago, it caused significant disruptions for individuals seeking reproductive healthcare, including birth control, annual exams, and family planning services,” said City of St. Louis Department of Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis. “Through this effort, the City of St. Louis looks to address high maternal mortality rates, alleviate racial disparities, and nurture an equitable future for all St. Louis residents.”
The health director says the passing of this bill solidifies the commitment of local leaders and officials to make sure residents of the St. Louis community have equal access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion, and access through logistical support.
“Board Bill 61, I’m proud to say, was created by local birth workers and pregnant and parenting St. Louisans, who are empowered to advocate for what our community needs and deserves. When I think of the countless conversations I’ve had with people harmed by lack of access to abortions, and barriers to pregnancy care within the COVID-19 pandemic, I know this bill will have a direct and meaningful impact,” said Dr. Love Holt.
The fund results from extensive community input and feedback solicited by Pro-Choice Missouri. The group convened focus groups and the Brown Birth Worker Support Group, a committee of more than 30 birth workers organizing to support reproductive healthcare access.
However, Missouri’s State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit and motion for a preliminary injunction against the City of St. Louis to halt what he calls “taxpayer-funded abortions,” after the mayor signed Board Bill 61.
In response to the attorney general, Mayor Jones said, “I will not back down when our opponents threaten, bully, or demean our safety. Especially the attorney general who is more concerned with chasing clout than healthcare.”
Attorney General Schmitt said, “It shall be unlawful for any public funds to be expended for the purpose of performing or assisting an abortion, not necessary to save the life of the mother, or for the purpose of encouraging or counseling a woman to have an abortion not necessary to save her life.”
The mayor says she is willing to work across the board if it means protecting the rights of St. Louisans.
“This is about empowering people to make the best healthcare decision for themselves and their family,” said Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.