(St. Louis Public Radio) – Years ago, Kim Rumpsa was researching whether her employer at the time, the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, needed to maintain pipes in parts of St. Louis County.
While leafing through old subdivision plat books for answers, she stumbled across something shocking — handwritten documents stating that only white people could live there.
“The thoughts that crossed my mind were: Is this really still happening? You know, surely people are — they don’t know about it, or they’re ignoring it at this point,” she said.
Thinking back, Rumpsa, who is white, was less surprised by the racist language when she considered the time period; many of the documents were signed in the early 1900s.
“That’s just part of our history,” she said.
During the first half of the 20th century, racial covenants were common practice among developers across the country, who attached them to dozens of homes at a time in new subdivisions to keep Black families, as well as other racial and ethnic minorities, from moving in.
Covenants have been outlawed for decades, but new research highlights just how pervasive the use of racial covenants was in St. Louis County and how they shaped where people of color could live. University of Iowa history professor Colin Gordon has been painstakingly uncovering those records over the past few years in the St. Louis region.
He recently found that more than 70,000 St. Louis County homes, or about 80% of those built by 1950, have a racial covenant within their chain of title.
Gordon said the records show that segregation is what spurred residential development in the county.
“That it was not accidental white flight, but quite intentional efforts to leave the city and find restricted, Caucasian-only enclaves outside the city limits,” he said.
Gordon said his research also shows differences in the ways in which covenants were used in the county, versus the city — where last year he found some 30,000 properties have a covenant.
“While in the city, you see for the most part these defensive covenants around the Ville, the historic African American neighborhood — in the county it's much more a project of big developers building new subdivisions and restricting them to those, as it was usually said, ‘wholly of the Caucasian race,’” he said.
Gordon found racial covenants were prevalent across “inner ring” suburbs that developed first in the region, such as Clayton, University City and Ferguson. But he also found covenants farther west in places like Ladue and Huntleigh — and as far as Eureka and Pacific, which were accessible by rail.
While he was expecting to find covenants concentrated in exclusive suburbs such as Ladue, Gordon said he was surprised to find so many in much smaller municipalities in north county, such as Pine Lawn, Uplands Park, Velda Village and Charlack.
Gordon said that the more than 1,000 individual covenants he found in the county were put in place mainly in the 1920s and 1930s, except during the Great Depression when developers weren’t building new homes. He said developers continued to add racial covenants in the late 1940s when a St. Louis case challenging covenants made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1948, the court ruled states could no longer enforce racial covenants.
Yet, Gordon said at least 100 covenants were put in place in St. Louis County after that ruling.
“People continued to put these restrictions on, even though they were unenforceable,” he said.
Over the years, some residents have tried to remove this kind of language from documents. That includes Jim Warren, who moved to a University City subdivision called University Park in the early ‘80s.
Shortly after, he joined the board of trustees in the neighborhood and began helping out with an effort led by two African American board members to revise an indenture dating back to 1922. It contained a long list of restrictions, including one that specifically barred Black and Asian residents.
While it had been illegal to enforce that provision for decades already, Warren, who is white, and the other trustees wanted to update the document. Warren remembers knocking on doors and asking people to sign a petition to remove the offensive language.
“I did feel like we were making some little difference in changing the system,” he said.
The process took a long time, and Warren was no longer active in the effort by the time the document was officially updated in 1993 to strike out the racially restrictive language. Amending these records can be complicated in Missouri.
But Gordon’s research is making it easier for residents to identify whether their home has a racial covenant in its chain of title. Soon, he’ll release an interactive version of his map that allows people to zoom in on specific subdivisions to see if there’s a covenant.
He’s also been partnering with Kalila Jackson, a senior attorney at the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, who is helping residents update their records.
Last fall, she launched a website to help spread awareness about racial covenants and what can be done about them. She said so far about 10 people have reached out.
More can be learned about racially restrictive covenants and how the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council is helping homeowners amend them here. Racially restrictive covenants can be reported here.
