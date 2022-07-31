Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city.
Saturday, July 30, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis at the 1408 N. Kingshighway resource center, which is assisting residents by accepting donations Monday through Friday and coordinating efforts to three mobile command centers throughout the city.
Those mobile command centers are in the Ellendale neighborhood (2732 McCausland Court), Kingsway West (Intersection of Ashland and Norwood Avenue), and a new location in Walnut Park West at 6085 W. Florissant Avenue.
“City leaders and staff are working every single day to get residents the support, help, and information they need following this week’s heart-wrenching floods,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Our community partners are stepping up too, from churches to businesses to civic leaders. The biggest donation needs at the moment are food, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies like mold remover, gloves, water, bug spray, clothing, and toiletries; keep an eye on stlouismo.gov/flood for ways to help.”
A full list of needs is listed on the City’s website at stlouis-mo.gov/flood, and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will be accepting donations Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm, at their headquarters at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd.
The City of St. Louis has also partnered with the rideshare company Lyft to provide rides to those residents impacted by the floods who need transit. Information on how to use this service will be available soon at our mobile command centers. The city is reaching out to other rideshare companies on prospective partnerships as well.
Many other community partners, from churches, businesses, and civic leaders are working to expand and expedite support. This support means the residents impacted by the floods and the city staff and volunteers working to help them recover from these devastating storms get necessary things like food, water, and shelter.
Anyone who is seeking assistance is encouraged to contact the United Way of Greater St. Louis by calling 2-1-1. If you feel the need to talk to someone trained in trauma support, the Behavioral Health Response (BHR) provides a crisis support lifeline at 314-469-6644.
The City’s Neighborhood Stabilization Teams will continue identifying where additional resources are needed. Citizens wishing to report flood damage inside their homes should call the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) at 314-768-6260. For non-MSD issues, to report storm damage, or for information on available emergency resources, citizens should call the Citizens Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 or 211. Residents should take pictures of property damage and save all receipts.
Potential resources for Health care, food, childcare, energy and job assistance and Replacement Food Stamps for food purchased with Food Stamp benefits and lost due to weather, flood or tornado are available through the Missouri Department of Social Services: Phone: 1-855-373-4636 Website: www.myDSS.mo.gov
