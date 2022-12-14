Robert Tracy, who will officially become chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Jan. 9, 2023, is the first person to hold the title that was not promoted from within the same department.
Tracy could say, “Been there, done that,” because he was also the first person to become Wilmington, Delaware Police Chief in the city’s 250-year history that did not come from that force.
If you didn’t know if he hailed from St. Louis, his thick East Coast accent could give him away.
“To the people who live and work in St. Louis, I want to tell each of you that I will work tirelessly to bring safety to your neighborhoods,” Tracy said during a Wednesday press conference at Mayor Tishaura Jones’ City Hall office.
“Police is a noble profession. It is my calling.
“I will work tirelessly to bring safety to your neighborhoods. But I need your help too. Safer communities don’t just happen. It’s a mutual obligation we all have, and it can only happen when we work together.”
He began his career as a New York Police Department officer and rose to the rank of commander. He then left police work for the private sector before returning to law enforcement with the Chicago Police Department.
He was hired in Wilmington in 2017 and during his first year the city had a 56% drop in shootings and a 41% drop in homicides.
From 2011 through 2015, his five years in Chicago as Crime Control Strategist, the city experienced the lowest homicide rate in 50 years and the lowest overall crime rate since 1972. Chief Tracy began his career in the New York Police Department, rising through the ranks to serve as Commander of a newly created Firearms Suppression Division and the Firearms Investigation Unit.
“When I got to Wilmington, it was dubbed Murder Town USA by Newsweek magazine. A year later it was called ‘Turn Around Town.’”
Jones said she was impressed with Tracy’s “proven record of reducing crime.”
“Leaders from across the nation spoke of his strength, character and dedication to building community trust,” she said.
“He will be a visible, accessible chief. I believe he is the right leader for the St. Louis Police Department.”
In November 2021, the Wilmington City Council passed a “Vote of no Confidence” in Tracy, citing a lack of diversity and transparency.
He said, “It is not an issue now,” and it is only coming up at this time because he was seeking the St. Louis position. He said he always had a “very diverse” command staff, and that 80% of the last recruit class were people of color.
The Ethical Society of Police, which is comprised mostly of Black officers and staff, said in a release it “aspires to work diligently with the new chief towards making the agency equitable and fair for our officers and to develop better community policing for all.”
“We have long called for more transparency and input. That starts with our plans to meet with the new chief in the immediate future to discuss our priorities, concerns, and perspective.
“We will hold him to high standards as we have previous chiefs and do everything we can to work together and support progress.”
When asked about the perceived contentious relationship between city police and Prosecuting Attorney Kim Gardner, Tracy said being new to the city will help change the dynamic.
“I’m coming in with a clean slate. Being from the outside and coming in could be a great thing. We don’t have a relationship. There might be conflicts. I’m going to meet with her and talk about them.”
He said like any police chief “I would like more officers,” but added he will develop a comprehensive crime fighting plan to address all needs.
Tracy said he also does not oppose any civilian oversight board.
“If there is one, we will see that it is done fairly. I am a fair man.”
