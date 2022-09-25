Ashley LeRue Gerald, Behavioral Interventionist, Hazelwood School District
Every student at Lusher Elementary is part of Lusher Loved Ones, a program that matches students with staff members and fun activities every month, so that students feel supported in the school community beyond their classroom teacher. Another group, Lusher Leadership Academy, grooms fourth and fifth graders to be role models.
Both programs were founded by Ashley LeRue Gerald, the school’s behavioral interventionist. She’s worked in education for 15 years, but the last few years have been the most challenging. “There was a need to improve the school’s sense of community and culture and work on leadership skills with students,” Gerald said.
The programs have won Gerald accolades throughout the Hazelwood School District and beyond, and her colleagues nominated her for an Excellence in Education award. However, Gerald said the real award goes to her fellow teachers who make her work possible. “This is not a profession that you do in isolation. Whether it’s a mentor or a team or you’re vertically planning, everyone has something to bring to the table.”
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.