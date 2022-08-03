Page easily defeated political strategist and lobbyist Jane Dueker in the Democratic primary Tuesday, 63% to 37% in final unofficial results. He will face Republican Katherine Pinner, an author and consultant, in November. Pinner, a political newcomer, upset state Sen. Shamed Dogan on Tuesday.
Though Page appeared to do little traditional campaigning, he outraised and outspent Dueker, both from his campaign account and a political action committee working on his behalf.
On Tuesday, he said his record stood for itself.
“Our economy is stronger and growing. Our municipalities and neighborhoods are safer. Our government employees are better compensated and more appreciated,” Page said at a small election night event in Woodson Terrace. “We've brought racial equity into every conversation that government has, and we will continue those conversations moving forward.”
Dueker said in a statement that while she came up short: “The campaign doesn’t end here today. I will continue to be an advocate on the crime issue here in St. Louis County. Our citizens need to feel safe and I will continue fighting until we get crime under control.”
