The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97.
For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial after another from people who were sharing their own memories about this great man who was everything to everyone.
The Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club has been an institution in St. Louis since it opened in 1960 and Mr. Mathews' impact and reach has spanned several generations. It was touching to read the sentiments of a former star athlete from the 1960's such as Bennie Moore, who played baseball with the club as a youngster before becoming a star basketball player for Sumner High. In the next instant, I'm reading a post from Tara Lowery (nee Harris), a former standout basketball player from Gateway Tech in the late 1990's, who reminisced about her days as a cheerleader at the club as a young child.
Mr. Mathews touched countless lives over the years, whether it was a young child, a civic leader or a famous professional athlete. All of them would light up in his presence. If you were ever fortunate to spend some time with Mr. Mathews, he had the gift of making you feel like the most special person in the world when you were talking to him.
When I first learned of his passing, the first person I thought of was Rick Wilson. Rick has been a part of the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club most of his life as a baseball player and later as a coach and mentor himself. Rick is somewhat of an institution in his own right as a coach and mentor to many youngsters at the club. Wilson coached some of the area's greatest athletes at the club when they were coming up through the ranks. Athletes such as Bradley Beal, Mario Johnson, Albert Thomas and Foye Oluokun were just a few. Through the years, Wilson and his family built a special relationship with Mr. Mathews that spanned several decades.
"He had such a caring heart for me and my family," Wilson said. "There is so much I could say about him. He was always there if I needed him. He hired my wife Audrey to work at the club and he continued to be there for us. After we were married, he was always calling and checking on us and he was always asking about our sons as they were growing up."
Wilson was introduced to the club back in 1963 when his parents signed him up to play baseball. What he couldn't have known at the time was that he would be beginning to forge a special bond with a man that would last throughout his life."
"I started in the boys club at six years old playing baseball at Handy Park," Wilson said. "Even back then, I noticed that he knew every kid in the club by name and he made them feel special. As I grew older and I became more involved with the club, I became closer to Mr. Mathews who spent a lot of time talking to me about life. At a point in my life when I had no direction on what I wanted to do, he made a call to the baseball coach at Harris-Stowe and convinced him to give me a scholarship."
As Wilson reached adulthood, he became a coach and mentor to our area's youth. He and several other tremendous people have dedicated their lives to helping young people at the club. The man who set the tone was Martin Mathews.
"He was like a father to me," Wilson said. "He was like a father, a mentor and a friend and we will never forget him. He is a legend and he will be missed."
