While many state and local elected officials were speaking out against a tiny three-bed medical center in north St. Louis being named after the crusading late Homer G. Phillips, state Sen. Steve Roberts remained mum.
The controversial issue sparked protests and community outrage since late summer, and subsequently led the Board of Aldermen to pass overwhelmingly a resolution condemning developer Paul McKee and the facility’s board of directors for cultural misappropriation.
Roberts has finally joined the chorus of objectors this week, saying, “This unique legacy should not be exploited and cannot be duplicated,” Roberts said, adding that he has family ties to the historic hospital.
“I have strong personal feelings regarding this matter. My grandfather, Charles R. Frazer, Jr., received his training as a general surgeon at Homer G. Phillips Hospital in the 1940s. The original Homer G. Phillips Hospital is of great historic significance and pride not only for the Black community but for the St. Louis region as a whole.”
According to Roberts, the Board of Aldermen knew the new facility, slated to open in 2022, would be named after the late Homer G. Phillips. Last week, the Board passed Resolution 138, which deemed it “inappropriate, cultural appropriation.”
“However, in 2019, the St. Louis Board of Alderman approved nearly $8 million in incentives for a new Homer G. Phillips Hospital,” Roberts said.
“They approved these significant public incentives with the knowledge and support that this new facility would be named Homer G. Phillips Hospital.”
Alderwoman Sharon Tyus and other elected officials have repeatedly said improved health care in north St. Louis has nothing to do with the issue of the hospital’s name and McKee’s arrogance.
She rebuked Roberts’ contention saying that the name was part of the original deal, “Homer G. Phillips Hospital” was never mentioned in the Health Works Hospital Project,” which was passed in October 2019.
“I supported building a facility, but I did not support the name being used,” she said. “When it was introduced, it was not called Homer G. Phillips Hospital.”
According to Ordinance 71038, which was introduced and passed in October 2019, there was not a name mentioned anywhere in the five-page document. The three-bedroom hospital was referred to as “The Health Works Hospital Project,” introduced by Tamika Hubbard and John Collins-Muhammad to the Board of Aldermen.
A board bill fiscal note on the last page of the document verifies that $8 million would be the maximum principal amount issued for the project.
Roberts added the addition of a healthcare facility “are important goals now.” State and local officials, along with community members, have repeatedly asked for the name to be removed from the facility, not for the removal of the healthcare facility.
“These nearly $8 million in incentives were with the understanding that the facility would begin as a three-bed hospital and eventually grow to house at least 100 beds and a medical school focused on training people from underserved communities,” Roberts said, again missing the point of the objections.
In last week’s resolution hearing, the Board of Aldermen quoted state law, which said hospitals need to start with a minimum of three beds. McKee’s lawyer Darryl Piggee, an apologist for McKee, said hospitals must start with only three beds but later recanted his statement.
Roberts continued to try to change the subject - appropriation of the revered Homer G. Phillips Hospital name - said bringing jobs to the community is an important aspect to consider with the new facility.
“What matters most to me is that Black women and men in our community will have new opportunities to become a doctor or medical professional, start a career, and raise their families right here in St. Louis,” he said.
“That’s the opportunity my grandfather had nearly 80 years ago, and it’s an opportunity I want to see returned to our region today.”
