U.S. Rep Cori Bush tell us that people meant to send me to Congress because sending me to Congress sent us to Congress.
Bush, Missouri's first Black congresswoman, represents the state's 1st Congressional District serving all of St. Louis City, northern parts of St. Louis County (Ferguson, Florissant, and more), and central corridors of Clayton and Webster Groves. Since her 2020 victory, her district has received $1 billion in federal relief funds, including $200 million for St. Louis Public Schools and $200 million for the federal Child Tax Credit program.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade mandates each state determine the legalities of abortion within its borders. Bush has been very vocal about abortion and reproductive rights. From sharing her personal story of rape to getting arrested with other members of Congress for blocking an intersection at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court, Bush has been fearless in her fight to end the Senate filibuster to pass federal legislation which will provide women with the healthcare access they need.
U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib of Michigan's 13th District, and U.S. Rep Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts 7th Congressional District stumped for Bush's campaign last Friday in support of her re-election in Missouri's 1st Congressional primary race on Aug. 2.
Bush's team and Kourtney "Kourtwithakay" Harris' event planning company, Jus Tryna Help, hosted three events that day, including a meet & greet, a reproductive rights discussion, and a birthday party for Bush. Her 46th birthday was July 21.
The meet & greet and reproductive rights discussion were closed to the media, but the birthday celebration was open to the press. The St. Louis American launched its official TikTok account at the party with a behind-the-scenes clip shot with community reporter Danielle Brown and City of St. Louis School Board member Alisha Sonnier. Follow the American on TikTok @stlouisamerican.
Anthoney "A-Game" Ellis served as the event's emcee and one of the performers (other performers included NandoSTL, Queen Nefertiti, ShaiLynn, and more), said Bush is the reason why more young people are interested in the current political landscape.
"I'm 31. At my age, we don't care about politics too much, or at least we claim not to," Ellis said. "You're one of the people who inspired us to care through your actions and hard work. On behalf of everybody and I, we thank you [Cori] Bush."
After winning her congressional seat in 2020, Bush was named a member of "The Squad," a group of six Congress members working to change America through progressive policy and decision-making.
Pressley (her primary is Sept. 6) and Omar (her primary is Aug. 9), two other honorary members of "The Squad," attended Bush's party and shared praises about her. Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib (her primary is the same as Bush's) are also running for re-election of their seats.
An outsider could question why Omar and Tlaib would stump for Bush when they have only a few days left for their own races. Omar insisted showing support for Bush was important because Bush is an example of the kind of political leader she wanted to see on the evening news and strives to be herself.
"Look, St. Louis, I don't think you understand how lucky you are," Omar said. "She [Cori] practices radical love and loves you enough to sleep on the steps of the Capitol, so you don't get evicted. She spent a year fighting for the police not to kill you. You can feel her love for the evicted, uninsured, foreign policy brutalization, and generational trauma."
Pressley echoed similar feelings for Bush as she urged voters to vote for her. She also emphasized Bush's experiences in healthcare and as a woman of faith have helped prepare her to fight for justice.
"Cori Bush is a disruptor of supremacy, disruptor of mass incarceration, and a disruptor of the status quo," Pressley said. "I need you all to show up on Aug. 2 the same way [Cori] shows up for every single one of us."
Local political leaders and Ferguson activists who were there to back Bush included: State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge of the 78th District, Ohun Ashe,St. Louis County NAACP President John Bowman, 8th District Alderwoman Annie Rice, and Sonnier. Bush thanked them and her congressional and campaign team for sticking by her side.
"I don't do this work by myself," Bush said. "I have an amazing staff who helps me with all your questions. You all are so dope. I love you so much."
Bush will compete against challenger Steve Roberts, Jr. in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House's 1st Missouri Congressional District on Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.