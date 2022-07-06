Edna “Hedy” Harden passed away on June 23, 2022. Hedy was born on May 14, 1944 in St. Louis, MO to the late Howard and Louise (Butler) Camp. She attended DeAndreis High School and received her B.S. degree in Biology from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Hedy was a human rights activist and was committed to improving the lives of Missouri’s prisoners and empowering their families. She was the long-time chair of Missouri Citizens for the Rehabilitation of Errants (Missouri CURE). She was co-editor of the Missouri CURE newsletter. She was an avid supporter of several organizations including the Organization for Black Struggle.
Hedy’s only son, Robert Silvestri, proceeded her in death along with siblings Joan, Mike, Joe and David. She leaves to celebrate her life stepdaughters Natasha Nicole Hurd and Donyell Brown; grandchildren Tyrie and Tyjah Powell, and Tyden Johnson; siblings Howard, Mary, Jim, Carol and Judy; special friend Keith Brown El; and a host of friends and human rights allies.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Ambassador Event Hall, 9800 Halls Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63136.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to continue the work of Missouri CURE. Checks or money orders can be sent to Missouri CURE, PO Box 28931, Kansas City, MO 63132.
