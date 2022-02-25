Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP recently announced the 2022 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’ Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 38,000 individuals and generate over $15.7 billion dollars in annual revenues.
This year’s honorees will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April, 28th 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Local African-American leaders who will be awarded include: Cenia Bosman, Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc.; Michael McMillan, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; Orvin T. Kimbrough, Midwest BankCentre; Pat Coleman, Behavioral Health Response; Robert Steward, End2End Solution; Tracey Clark Jeffries, Capital Consulting Services.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of St. Louis’ business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO. The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of St. Louis’ business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 28th will be held at “The Factory” located in Chesterfield, Missouri. The Factory is one of the anchors in the new entertainment complex – The District, the first built from-the-ground-up performance and event venue in the Midwest in more than twenty years. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.
