A storm system is expected to bring ice and heavy snow to the St. Louis region Wednesday morning (February 2, 2022).
According to the 5 On Your Side Weather Center, significant snow will fall to the north and west of St. Louis and perhaps to include much of the metro area with the transition zone of an icy wintry mix from the metro area and to the south and east as the colder air moves in.
The end result is expected to bring major travel complications across the region. A winter storm warning is in effect and is anticipated to continue through Thursday.
Listed below are schools that are closed in response to the overnight winter weather.
- Children First Learning Center-Columbia, IL Closed today
- 23rd Circuit Court Jefferson Co Closed today
- ABA Consulting Services Closed today
- Abiding Savior Lutheran School Closed today
- Academy Day School Closed today
- Academy of St. Louis Closed today
- Affton 101 Closed today
- All About U Adult Daycare Closed Today and Tomorrow
- All Saints Academy - St. Norbert Closed Today
- Alphabet Academy Closed Today
- American Trade School Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Angel's Curious Kids Early Childhood Academic Center Closed Today
- Annunziata School Closed Today
- Apple of His Eye Daycare-House Springs Closed Today
- Arcadia Valley R-II School District Closed Today
- Arch Community School Remote Learning
- Ascension School-Chesterfield Closed Today
- Assumption School- South County Closed Today
- Assumption School-O'Fallon, MO Closed Today
- ATLAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS Closed Today
- Atonement Lutheran School Closed Today
- Autumn Hill State School Closed Today
- B.W. Robinson School - MSSD 23 Closed Today
- Barat Academy Closed Today
- Bayless School District Closed Today
- BBNS Academy Closed Today
- BCI - Lincoln County Closed Today
- BCI - St. Peters Closed Today
- Beginning Infant Center & Preschool Closed Today
- Bell Brown Medical Institute Closed Today
- Bella Montessori Preschool Closed Today
- Belle Valley School District 119 Closed Today
- Belleview R-3 Closed Today
- Belleville Area Special Services Closed Today
- Belleville Twnshp. H. S. Dist. 201Remote Learning
- Berea Academy Saint Louis Remote Learning
- Beth Academy Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Bethalto C U School District 8 Remote Learning
- Bethesda Evangelical Church - St.Louis Closed Today
- Bishop Dubourg High School Closed Today
- Bismarck R-5 Schools Closed Today
- Blessed Sacrament-Belleville Closed Today
- Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Closed Today
- Blossom Wood Day School Closed Today
- Boncl R-10 Closed Today
- Bowling Green R-1 Closed Today
- Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Branch 343 Closed Today
- Brentwood Closed Today
- Bridgeton Aging Ahead Center Closed Today
- Bright Beginnings Preschool-Highland Closed Today
- Bright Beginnings-Brentwood Closed Today
- Brown & Crouppen Closed Today
- Brussels Comm. Unit Sch. Dist. 42 Closed Today
- Bunker Hill C U School District 8 Closed Today
- Buttons and Bows Preschool Closed Today
- Cadence Academy Preschool Opens at 9:00 AM
- CAE Day Services Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Cahokia Comm. Unit Sch. Dist. 187 Closed Today
- Calhoun Unit 40 School District Remote Learning
- Calvary Church - St. Peters Closed Today
- Cambridge Adult Day Center - Walton Road Closed Today
- Canterbury Enterprises, Inc. Closed Today and Tomorrow
- CareSTL Health Closed Today
- Carlinville C U School District 1 Closed Today
- Carrollton C U School District 1 Closed Today
- Casa Dia Montessori-Kinswood Closed Today
- Casa Dia Montessori-Watson Rd. Closed Today
- Cedar Hill Homeschoolers Closed Today
- Center of Clayton Closed Today
- Centerville R-1Closed Today
- Central Baptist Church – Eureka Closed Today
- Central Christian School Closed Today
- Central Institute For The Deaf Closed Today
- Central R-3 - Park Hills Closed Today
- Central School District 104-O'Fallon IL Closed Today
- Centre at Conway Closed Today
- Chamberlain College of Nursing Closed Today
- Chaminade College Prep Closed Today
- Chapel of the Cross - St. Peters Closed Today
- Charley's Angels Learning Center Closed Today
- Chester Comm. Unit School Dist. 139 Closed Today
- Chesterfield Day School Closed Today
- Chesterfield Montessori School Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Child of God Lutheran School Closed Today
- Children First Learning Ctr – Waterloo Closed Today
- Children's Learning Center-High Ridge Closed Today
- Child's Horizon Dev. CenterClosed Today
- ChrisMont RSSP - NokomisClosed Today
- Christ Community Lutheran SchoolClosed Today
- Christ Memorial Lutheran ChurchClosed Today
- Christ Prince of Peace SchoolClosed Today
- Christ the King SchoolClosed Today
- Christian Academy - Greater St. LouisClosed Today
- Christian Brothers College High Sch.Closed Today
- Christian Outreach SchoolClosed Today
- Christian School DistrictClosed Today
- Christy Park MontessoriClosed Today
- Circle of ConcernClosed Today
- Citadel State SchoolClosed Today
- City Garden Montessori SchoolRemote Learning
- City of Shrewsbury - City CenterOpens at 10:00 AM
- City of St. Charles SchoolsRemote Learning
- City of Sunset Hills - Parks-RecreationOpens at 10:00 AM
- City Sprouts DaycareClosed Today
- Clayton Public School DistrictClosed Today
- Coeur AcademyClosed Today
- Collinsville C U School District 10Remote Learning
- Columbia Comm. Unit School Dist. 4Closed Today
- Columbia Kinder CollegeClosed Today
- Community Child Care CenterClosed Today
- Community Hope CenterClosed Today
- Community Living Day ProgramsClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Community SchoolClosed Today
- Concord Trinity United Methodist ChurchClosed Today
- Concordance Academy of LeadershipClosed Today
- Confluence AcademyRemote Learning
- Connect Christian SchoolClosed Today
- Coordinated Youth SchoolClosed Today
- Cornerstone Academy - NokomisClosed Today
- Cornerstone Center for Early LearningClosed Today
- Cornerstone UMC - O'Fallon, MOClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Coulterville Unit School District 1Closed Today
- Countryside MontessoriClosed Today
- Courtney and McKenzie Learning Ctr.Closed Today
- Crawford County R1Closed Today
- Crawford County R-II School DistrictClosed Today
- Creative Kids Development CenterClosed Today
- Creative Kids, inc.Closed Today
- Creative Touch Cosmetology SchoolClosed Today
- Crestwood Community CenterClosed Today
- Crossroads College PrepClosed Today
- Crystal City 47Closed Today
- Dent-Phelps R-3Closed Today
- DeSmet Jesuit High SchoolRemote Learning
- DeSoto Public LibraryClosed Today
- DeSoto School DistrictClosed Through Friday
- DeSoto Senior CenterClosed Today
- Deutsch Early Childhood CenterClosed Today
- Diave' Daye Child Development CenterClosed Today
- Discovery SchoolClosed Today
- Drawn StudioClosed Today
- Duchesne High SchoolRemote Learning
- Dunklin R-5 School DistrictClosed Today
- Dupo Comm. Unit School Dist. 196Remote Learning
- EAGLE College Prep All CampusesClosed Today
- East Alton School District 13Closed Today
- East Alton-Wood River H. S. Dist. 14Closed Today
- East Central CollegeClosed Today
- East St. Louis CenterClosed Today
- East St. Louis School District 189Remote Learning
- ECH Early Education CenterClosed Today
- Eckankar Center of St. LouisClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Edwardsville C U School District 7Closed Today
- Elite Scholars STEAM Academy - BellevilleClosed Today
- Elsberry R-2Closed Today
- EMASSClosed Today
- Evangelical School-GodfreyClosed Today
- EverLove Adult Day ClubClosed Today
- EYC AcademyClosed Today
- Fairmount General Baptist ChurchClosed Today
- Faith Academy - Earth CityClosed Today
- Faith Academy Sunset HillsClosed Today
- Faith Academy-Weldon SpringClosed Today
- Faith Lutheran Preschool - GodfreyClosed Today
- Faith Pre-School-PDO-St. CharlesClosed Today
- Family Partners Adult Day ServicesClosed Today
- FamilyForward Therapeutic PreschoolClosed Today
- Farmington Senior CenterClosed Today
- Fathers' Support CenterClosed Today
- Ferguson Senior CenterClosed Today
- Festus R-6Closed Today
- First Baptist Academy - O'Fallon ILClosed Today
- First Baptist Christian Acad.-O'Fallon MOClosed Today and Tomorrow
- First Baptist Christian Academy-Troy MOClosed Today
- First Baptist Church - Festus / Crystal CityClosed Friday
- First Baptist Church of St. CharlesClosed Today and Tomorrow
- First Baptist Church O'Fallon, ILClosed Today
- First Baptist Church O'Fallon, MOClosed Today and Tomorrow
- First Free Church-Manchester, MOClosed Today
- First Kids Learning Ctr-St. CharlesClosed Today and Tomorrow
- First Presbyterian Children's Ctr-KirkwoodClosed Today
- First Step Preschool - Troy, MOClosed Today
- FISH of St. Charles CountyClosed Today
- Flance Early Learning CenterClosed Today
- Florissant Assembly of God Daycare EDClosed Today
- FOCUS & New Approach High School, VandaliaClosed Today
- Fontbonne UniversityClosed Today
- Forsyth SchoolClosed Today
- Fort Zumwalt R-2Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Foundations MontessoriClosed Today
- Fox C-6Closed Today
- Francis Howell School DistrictClosed Today
- Franklin County R-2Closed Today
- Fredericktown R-1Closed Today
- Freedom Day CenterClosed Today
- Future Geniuses Learning CenterClosed Today
- Gasconade County R-2 SchoolsClosed Today
- Gateway Legacy Christian Academy - FlorissantClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Gateway Science Academy of St. LouisClosed Today
- Gillespie Comm. Unit School Dist. 7Remote Learning
- God's Small WorldClosed Today
- Good Shepherd Academy-St. LouisClosed Today
- Good Shepherd Infant and Toddler Ctr.Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Good Shepherd Lutheran-CollinsvilleClosed Today
- Good Shepherd Pre-School HazelwoodClosed Today
- Good Shepherd School-HillsboroClosed Today
- Governor French AcademyClosed Today
- Grace Chapel Lutheran SchoolClosed Today
- Grace Christian AcademyClosed Today
- Grant Comm. Cons. School Dist. 110Closed Today
- Gray Summit Pre-SchoolClosed Today
- Great BeginningsClosed Today
- Great Circle AcademyClosed Today
- Greater Heights ADHCClosed Today
- Greenfield C U School District 10Closed Today
- Guardian Angel Settlement AssociationClosed Today
- Hancock PlaceClosed Today
- Hand to Hand Adult Daycare Center LLCClosed Today
- Harmony School District 175Remote Learning
- Harris-Stowe Early Childhood Ctr.Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Harris-Stowe State UniversityRemote Learning
- Hawthorn Leadership SchoolRemote Learning
- Heartland IndustriesClosed Today and Tomorrow
- HELP for Mom Preschool-DaycareClosed Today
- Hermann Public-St. George CatholicClosed Today
- High Mount School District #116Remote Learning
- Highland Comm. Unit School Dist. 5Closed Today
- Hillsboro R-3Closed Today
- Hilltop Child Development CenterClosed Today
- Hinton Healthcare Group- BridgetonClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Hinton Healthcare Group- O'FallonClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Hinton Healthcare Group- St. CharlesClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Hinton Healthcare Group- St. LouisClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Hinton Healthcare Group- St. PetersClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Hinton Healthcare Group- WentzvilleClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Holy Child School - ArnoldClosed Today
- Holy Cross Academy - St. LouisClosed Today
- Holy Cross Catholic School-CubaClosed Today
- Holy Cross Lutheran-CollinsvilleClosed Today
- Holy Infant SchoolClosed Today
- Holy Redeemer SchoolClosed Today
- Holy Rosary PSRClosed Today
- Holy Spirit SchoolClosed Today
- Home Away from Home CC-MaplewoodClosed Today
- Honey Bee Plus PreschoolClosed Today
- HOPE Food Pantry - O'Fallon, MOClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Hope Lutheran Church PreschoolClosed Today
- HopeMark Pre-SchoolClosed Today
- Illinois Center for Autism - BellevilleClosed Today
- Illinois Center for Autism-Fairview Hgts.Closed Today
- Illinois Center for Autism-Pasta FareClosed Today
- Imagination Station ShilohClosed Today
- Imagination Station-FreeburgClosed Today
- Immacolata SchoolClosed Today
- Immaculate Conception Sch Old MonroeClosed Today
- Immanuel Lutheran Church - FestusClosed Today
- Immanuel Lutheran Sch.-St. CharlesClosed Today
- Immanuel Lutheran School-OlivetteClosed Today
- Immanuel Lutheran School-WashingtonClosed Today
- Immanuel Lutheran School-WentzvilleClosed Today
- Incarnate Word Parish SchoolClosed Today
- Industrial AidClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Iron County C-4 School DistrictClosed Today
- Iron Spike Model Train MuseumClosed Today
- Jack and Jill Child Development Ctr.Closed Today
- JC TransitClosed Today
- JCC Adult Day ServicesClosed Today
- JCC Early Childhood-ChesterfieldClosed Today
- JCC Early Childhood-Creve CoeurClosed Today
- JeffCo ExpressClosed Today
- Jefferson CollegeClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Jefferson County Health Dept.- MOClosed Today
- Jefferson County Library - MOClosed Today
- Jefferson County MO - Circuit CourtClosed Today
- Jefferson County R-7Closed Today
- JellyBean Island Learning AcademyClosed Today
- Jennings School DistrictRemote Learning
- Jersey C U School District 100Closed Today
- John Burroughs SchoolClosed Today
- Kaskaskia CollegeRemote Learning
- Kid's First Learning CenterClosed Today
- Kids International Early Childhood EducationClosed Today
- Kids R Kids-WentzvilleClosed Today
- Kids Under Construction - WarrentonClosed Today
- Kidz Biz PrepClosed Today
- King of Kings PreschoolClosed Today
- Kingston K-14Closed Today
- KIPP St. LouisClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Kirk Day SchoolClosed Today
- Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian ChurchClosed Today
- Kirkwood Baptist W.E.E. Ctr.Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Kirkwood United Methodist ChurchClosed Today
- Kirkwood United Methodist Pre-SchoolClosed Today
- Knights of ColumbusClosed Today
- Kyddie Karnival Learning AcademyClosed Today
- Ladue Chapel Nursery SchoolClosed Today
- Ladue School DistrictClosed Today
- Lafayette Industries - NorthClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Lafayette Industries - WestClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Lafayette Preparatory AcademyClosed Today
- LaSalle Middle SchoolRemote Learning
- Learning Lodge WestClosed Today
- Lebanon Comm. Unit School Dist. 9Closed Today
- Legacy Christian Academy-CaseyvilleClosed Today
- Lemay Child and Family CenterClosed Today
- Lesterville R-4Closed Today
- Lewis and Clark Community CollegeClosed Today
- Liberty Christian Academy-Wright CityClosed Today
- Life Development Support Ctrs.Closed Today
- Lift For Life AcademyRemote Learning
- LINC Hope Learning Center WentzvilleClosed Today
- Lincoln Land Community CollegeClosed Today
- Lindbergh SchoolsClosed Today
- Lindenwood UniversityClosed Today
- Little Flower SchoolClosed Today
- Little Jem's Learning Center, LLCClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Little Steps Preschool and Learning Ctr3Closed Today
- Living Water Academy - WildwoodClosed Today
- Logan UniversityClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Logos SchoolClosed Today
- Lord of Life Lutheran PreschoolClosed Today
- Louisiana R-2Closed Today
- Loyola AcademyClosed Today
- Lucky Lane Early Childhood CenterClosed Today
- Lutheran High School - SouthClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Lutheran High School-St. CharlesRemote Learning
- Lutheran North Middle and High SchoolRemote Learning
- Madison Community School District #12Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Main Street Community CenterClosed Today
- MAP St. LouisClosed Today
- Mapaville State School Number 2Closed Today
- Maplewood-Richmond HeightsRemote Learning
- Marissa C U School District 40Remote Learning
- Mary Margaret Day Care and Learning Ctr.Closed Today
- Mary Queen of Peace SchoolClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Maryville Christian SchoolClosed Today
- Maryville UniversityClosed Today
- Mascoutah C U District 19Closed Today
- Mascoutah Senior Services ProgramClosed Today
- McKendree UniversityRemote Learning
- McKendree University - Scott AFBRemote Learning
- Mehlville School DistrictRemote Learning
- Menta Academy BellevilleClosed Today
- Meramec Valley R-3Remote Learning
- Messiah - Weldon SpringClosed Today
- Metro East Montessori SchoolClosed Today
- Metro-East Lutheran High SchoolRemote Learning
- MHS Library & Research CenterClosed Today
- MICDSClosed Today
- Michelle's PlaceClosed Today
- Mid-America Preparatory SchoolClosed Today
- Millstadt CCSD #160Closed Today
- Mineral Area CollegeClosed Today
- Miriam AcademyClosed Today
- Miriam SchoolClosed Today
- Missouri Baptist UniversityRemote Learning
- Missouri Botanical GardenClosed Today
- Missouri History MuseumClosed Today
- Monica Neidorff Early Childhood Cntr.Closed Today
- Monroe Randolph Transit DistrictClosed Today
- Montessori Child House-AltonClosed Today
- Montessori Lab SchoolClosed Today
- Mt. Calvary Early Childhood CenterClosed Today
- Mt. Olive C U School District 5Remote Learning
- Mt. Pleasant Child Dev and EnrichCtr.Closed Today
- Mt.Nebo Complex MadisonClosed Today and Tomorrow
- My Little School Daycare/PreschoolClosed Today
- National Council of Jewish Women & Resale ShopClosed Today
- National Museum of TransportationClosed Today
- NET Community ChurchClosed Today
- New Athens C U School District 60Closed Today
- New DayClosed Today
- New HavenClosed Today
- New Life Academy- STLClosed Today and Tomorrow
- New Northside Child Development Ctr.Closed Today
- New OpportunitiesClosed Today
- Newco EnterprisesClosed Today
- Nokomis Comm. Unit School Dist. 22Closed Today
- Normandy Schools CollaborativeClosed Today
- North County Christian SchoolClosed Today
- North Greene Unit Sch Dist 3Closed Today
- North Side Community SchoolClosed Today
- North St. Francois County R-1Closed Today
- Northwest R-1Closed Today
- Northwestern C U School District 2Closed Today
- Notre Dame High SchoolClosed Today
- NW Jefferson Co. Senior Resource Ctr.Closed Today
- Oak BridgeClosed Today
- OakHaven Montessori SchoolClosed Today
- OATS – Franklin CountyClosed Today
- OATS TransportationClosed Today and Tomorrow
- O'Fallon C C School District 90Closed Today
- O'Fallon Senior Center - MOClosed Today
- O'Fallon Township H.S. District 203Closed Today
- One To Grow On 2Closed Today
- Orchard Farm R-V School DistrictClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Our Lady of Lourdes - Washington MOClosed Today
- Our Lady of the Pillar SchoolClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Our Lady of the Snows ChurchClosed Today
- Our Lady Queen of Peace-BethaltoClosed Today
- Our Lady School - FestusClosed Today
- Our Redeemer Lutheran PreschoolClosed Today
- Our Savior Lutheran - FentonClosed Today
- Our Savior Lutheran Early Childhood- St. CharlesClosed Today
- Ozark Hills School - MSSD 61Closed Today
- Pain Management Services-St. PetersClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Pain Management Services-WashingtonClosed Today
- Paradowski Creative Learning CenterClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Parkton Childcare CenterClosed Today
- ParkwayClosed Today
- Pathways SchoolClosed Today
- Patoka CU School Dist. 100Remote Learning
- Patterson Schools - 3Closed Today
- Patterson Schools - 4Closed Today
- Pattonville R-3Remote Learning
- Peace Lutheran Day CareClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Peace Lutheran Pre-School-PDOClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Perandoe Special Ed. Dist.- Red BudClosed Today
- Perry County School District No. 32Closed Today
- Pontiac-W. Holliday Sch. Dist. 105Remote Learning
- Potosi R-3Closed Today
- Precious Day Learning AcademyClosed Today
- Premier Charter SchoolClosed Today
- Principia College - ElsahClosed Today
- Principia School - St. LouisClosed Today
- Promise Christian AcademyClosed Today
- Promise Land PreschoolClosed Today
- Providence Classical Christian AcademyClosed Today
- PS KidsSnow Schedule
- R&B Rising Star DevelopmentClosed Today
- Rainbow Abilities Center-UnionClosed Today
- Red Bud C U School District 132Closed Today
- Resurrection Early Childhood ProgramClosed Today
- RHD-MO Blank Canvas StudioClosed Today
- Richwoods R-VII School DistrictClosed Today
- Ritenour School DistrictRemote Learning
- River Roads Lutheran SchoolRemote Learning
- Riverbend Head Start - Family ServicesClosed Today
- Rivers of Life Christian SchoolClosed Today
- Riverview GardensRemote Learning
- Rock Steady Boxing STL-FentonClosed Today
- Rockwood High SchoolsClosed Today
- Rockwood School District K-8Closed Today
- ROE 40 ACE - GreeneClosed Today
- ROE 40 ACE - JerseyvilleClosed Today
- ROE 40 ACE - MacoupinClosed Today
- ROE 50-Alternative Ed CenterRemote Learning
- Rohan Woods SchoolClosed Today
- Rolla Public LibraryClosed Today
- Rossman SchoolClosed Today
- Roxana Comm. Unit District 1Closed Today
- S.I.U. Dental SchoolClosed Today
- Sacred Heart PSR - FestusClosed Today
- Sacred Heart School - EurekaClosed Today
- Sacred Heart School-FlorissantClosed Today
- Sacred Heart School-Valley ParkClosed Today
- Saint Louis Priory SchoolClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Saint Louis ZooClosed Today
- Salem Lutheran Childcare - AfftonClosed Today
- Salem Lutheran School - FlorissantClosed Today
- Samuel PreKindergarten - ClaytonClosed Today
- Sandoval CUSD 501Remote Learning
- Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community SchoolClosed Today
- SAVEClosed Today
- Scenic Regional LibraryClosed Today
- Second Hand HeroesClosed Today
- Senior Services PlusClosed Today
- Seniors and Company Adult Day CareClosed Today
- Serenity Adult Day CenterClosed Today
- Shiloh Village School District 85Closed Today
- Shrine of Our Lady of the SnowsClosed Today
- Signal Hill School District 181Remote Learning
- Silex R-I School DistrictClosed Today
- Simon Says Early Childhood CenterClosed Today
- Sister Thea Bowman Catholic SchoolClosed Today
- SIUE East St. Louis Charter High SchoolClosed Today
- SIUE Head Start/Early Head StartClosed Today
- Six Mile Regional Library DistrictClosed Today
- Skin InstituteClosed Today
- Smart Start Learning Center-BellevilleClosed Today
- Smart Start Learning Ctr.- New BadenClosed Today
- Smithton C C School District 130Closed Today
- Soldiers Memorial Military MuseumClosed Today
- Solid Rock Church of Christ DivineClosed Today
- South City Catholic AcademyClosed Today
- South County Lemay Senior CenterClosed Today
- Southern Illinois Univ.- EdwardsvilleClosed Today
- SouthSide Early Childhood CenterClosed Today
- Southside Socko Community GroupClosed Today
- Southside Wellness CenterClosed Today
- Southwestern School District 9Closed Today
- Spark STEAM AcademyClosed Today
- Sparta C U School District 140Closed Today
- Special Acres State SchoolClosed Today
- Spring Bluff R-XVClosed Today
- Ss Peter and Paul Catholic School-CollinsvilleClosed Today
- SSM Health Day Institute - Arnold TransportationSnow Schedule
- SSM Health Day Institute - Bridgeton TransportationSnow Schedule
- SSM Health Day Institute - Chesterfield TransportationSnow Schedule
- SSM Health Day Institute - Florissant TransportationSnow Schedule
- SSM Health Day Institute - Kirkwood TransportationSnow Schedule
- SSM Health Day Institute - Lake St. Louis TransportationSnow Schedule
- SSM Health Day Institute - O'Fallon TransportationSnow Schedule
- SSM Health Day Institute - St. Charles TransportationSnow Schedule
- SSM Health Day Institute - Warrenton TransportationSnow Schedule
- St. Alphonsus School - MillwoodClosed Today
- St. Ambrose Catholic School-GodfreyRemote Learning
- St. Andrew's Episcopal Church-EdwardsvilleClosed Today and Tomorrow
- St. Ann School - NormandyClosed Today
- St. Anthony School-SullivanClosed Today
- St. Boniface Catholic SchoolClosed Today
- St. Catherine Laboure Sch.-St. LouisClosed Today
- St. Cecilia Grade SchoolClosed Today and Tomorrow
- St. Charles Barber CollegeClosed Today
- St. Charles BorromeoClosed Today
- St. Charles Community CollegeRemote Learning
- St. Charles County GovernmentClosed Today
- St. Charles County Municipal CourtClosed Today
- St. Charles County Pet Adoption CenterClosed Today
- St. Charles Presbyterian Pre-SchoolClosed Today
- St. Charles Senior CenterClosed Today
- St. Clair R-13 - St. ClairClosed Today
- St. Clare of Assisi School - EllisvilleClosed Today
- St. Clare School -O'Fallon ILClosed Today
- St. Clement School-DesPeresClosed Today
- St. Cletus SchoolClosed Today
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care - ArnoldClosed Today
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care - CookClosed Today
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care - NorthClosed Today
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care-OlivetteClosed Today
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care-St. CharlesClosed Today
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day-Ste.GenevieveClosed Today
- St. Elizabeth School-Granite CityRemote Learning
- St. Frances Cabrini AcademyClosed Today
- St. Francis Borgia Grade SchoolClosed Today
- St. Francis Borgia High SchoolRemote Learning
- St. Francis of Assisi SchoolClosed Today
- St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally DisabledClosed Today
- St. Gabriel The ArchangelClosed Today
- St. Gertrude School - KrakowClosed Today
- St. James R-1Closed Today
- St. Joachim SchoolClosed Today
- St. John Lutheran School-Chester,ILClosed Today
- St. John NeumannClosed Today
- St. John the Baptist - Villa RidgeClosed Today
- St. Johns Evangelical UCCClosed Today
- St. John's Lutheran - ArnoldClosed Today
- St. John's Lutheran Sch.-EllisvilleClosed Today
- St. Joseph Catholic School - ImperialClosed Today
- St. Joseph School - CottlevilleRemote Learning
- St. Joseph School - FarmingtonClosed Today
- St. Joseph School - JosephvilleClosed Today
- St. Joseph School - Ste. GenevieveClosed Today
- St. Joseph's AcademyClosed Today
- St. Justin Martyr SchoolClosed Today
- St. Libory Cons. School District 30Remote Learning
- St. Louis Activity CenterClosed Today
- St. Louis City Public LibraryClosed Today
- St. Louis College of Health Careers - FentonRemote Learning
- St. Louis College of Health Careers-CityClosed Today
- St. Louis Community College - All CampusesClosed Today
- St. Louis County CourtsClosed Today
- St. Louis County LibraryClosed Today
- St. Louis Electricians JATCClosed Today and Tomorrow
- St. Louis Language Immersion SchoolsClosed Today
- St. Louis Public SchoolsRemote Learning
- St. Lucas PreschoolClosed Today
- St. Luke's UMC - Telegraph Rd.Closed Through Friday
- St. Margaret Mary AlacoqueClosed Today
- St. Margaret of ScotlandClosed Today and Tomorrow
- St. Mark School - St. LouisClosed Today
- St. Mark's Lutheran School-EurekaClosed Today
- St. Martha's Drop-In CenterClosed Today
- St. Mary Magdalen School-BrentwoodClosed Today
- St. Mary School-AltonClosed Today
- St. Mary School-BrusselsClosed Today
- St. Mary School-ChesterClosed Today
- St. Mary's High School-St. LouisRemote Learning
- St. Mary's School - EdwardsvilleClosed Today
- St. Monica SchoolClosed Today
- St. Patrick PSR-WentzvilleClosed Today
- St. Patrick School, WentzvilleClosed Today
- St. Paul Catholic School-HighlandRemote Learning
- St. Paul Lutheran Sch.-FarmingtonClosed Today
- St. Paul School-FentonClosed Today
- St. Paul's Lutheran School - Des PeresClosed Today
- St. Peters Senior CenterClosed Today
- St. Philip's Early Childhood CenterClosed Today
- St. Pius X High SchoolRemote Learning
- St. Raphael the Archangel SchoolClosed Today
- St. Roch SchoolClosed Today
- St. Rose of LimaClosed Today
- St. Rose Philippine DuchesneClosed Today
- St. Simon SchoolClosed Today
- St. Theodore SchoolClosed Today
- State Technical College of MissouriClosed Today
- Staunton Comm. Unit School Dist. 6Closed Today
- Ste. Genevieve County R-2Closed Today
- Steeleville School District #138Closed Today
- Step Ahead Child Care AcademyClosed Today
- Stevens-The Institute of Business and ArtsClosed Today
- Strain-Japan R-16Closed Today
- Strawberry International SchoolsClosed Today
- Strictly PediatricsClosed Today
- Sts. Joachim and Ann - St. CharlesClosed Today
- Sts. Joachim and Ann Care CenterClosed Today
- Sullivan C-2Closed Today
- TASK - Team Activities for Special KidsClosed Today
- The Berry PatchClosed Today
- The BiomeClosed Today
- The Blue SchoolClosed Today
- The Center for Autism Education - SchoolClosed Today and Tomorrow
- The Collaborative SchoolClosed Today
- The College SchoolClosed Today
- The Freedom SchoolClosed Today
- The Fulton School at St. AlbansClosed Today
- The Gate of Heaven P.P.C.Closed Today
- The Lead SchoolClosed Today and Tomorrow
- The Salon Professional AcademyClosed Today
- The SoulFisher Ministries ENAL ProgramStaff Only
- The Spirit ChurchClosed Today and Tomorrow
- The St. Austin SchoolClosed Today
- Third Presbyterian Church PreschoolClosed Today
- Thomas Jefferson SchoolClosed Today
- Tower Grove Christian Pre-SchoolClosed Today
- Tower Grove Christian SchoolClosed Today
- Training Up A Child Development Ctr.Closed Today
- Tree House Learning CenterClosed Today
- TREE House of Greater St. LouisClosed Today
- Trenton Senior CenterClosed Today
- Triad Comm. Unit School District 2Remote Learning
- Tri-County Community Senior CenterClosed Today
- Trinity Lutheran Chruch-Troy, MOOpens at 10:00 AM
- Trinity Lutheran Church - CentraliaRemote Learning
- Trinity Lutheran School -EdwardsvilleClosed Today
- Trinity Lutheran-HoyletonClosed Today
- Troy R-3Closed Today
- Twin Oaks Christian SchoolClosed Today
- UCP Heartland Adult Day ServicesClosed Today
- Union PreschoolClosed Today
- Union R-11Closed Today
- Union Senior CenterClosed Today
- University City Children's CenterClosed Today
- University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. LouisRemote Learning
- University of Missouri - St. LouisRemote Learning
- Urban League Head StartClosed Today
- Ursuline AcademyClosed Today
- Valle CatholicClosed Today
- Valley IndustriesClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Valley Park School DistrictClosed Today
- Valley R-6 SchoolsClosed Today
- Valmeyer Comm. Unit School Dist. 3Closed Today
- Venice Comm. Unit School District 3Remote Learning
- Vianney High SchoolClosed Today
- Victory Christian AcademyClosed Today
- Villa Di Maria Montessori/Camp PegnitaClosed Today
- Villa Duchesne - Oak Hill SchoolClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Visitation AcademyClosed Today
- Warren County R-3Closed Today
- Warren County Senior CenterClosed Today
- Warrenton Aquatic CenterClosed Today
- Warrenton Municipal CourtClosed Tomorrow
- Washington Missouri SchoolClosed Today
- Waterloo Comm. Unit School Dist. 5Closed Today
- Webster Child Care CenterClosed Today
- Webster Groves Recreation ComplexOpens at 10:00 AM
- Webster University - Day ClassesRemote Learning
- Wee Care - Halls FerryClosed Today
- Wee Care Day Care - HighlandClosed Today
- Wee Welcome You DaycareClosed Today
- Wentzville R-4Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Wesclin Unit School District 3Closed Today
- Wesleyan Kiddie KollegeClosed Today
- West County Assembly of GodClosed Today and Tomorrow
- Westminster Christian Academy-STLClosed Today
- Westport SchoolClosed Today
- Whitegate Montessori SchoolClosed Today
- Whiteside School District 115Closed Today
- Whitfield SchoolClosed Today
- Wilson School - ClaytonClosed Today
- Windsor C-1Closed Today
- Wolf Branch School District 113Remote Learning
- Wood River-Hartford ESD #15Closed Today
- Woodlawn USD 209Dismiss at 2:10 PM
- Word of Life Lutheran SchoolClosed Today
- Wright City R-2Remote Learning
- YIN-Marvin Marks Child Care CenterClosed Today
- Young at Heart - TRWCClosed Through Friday
- Young Expressions Child CareClosed Today
- Young in Spirit ADCClosed Today
- your heart is in our hands adult daycareClosed Today
- Youth In Need-Wentzville Early Learning CenterClosed Today
- Zion Lutheran Church - BethaltoClosed Today
- Zion Lutheran School - BellevilleClosed Today
- Zion Lutheran School-BethaltoClosed Today
- Zion Lutheran School-St. CharlesClosed Today and Tomorrow
Information from 5 on Your Side and ksdk.com contributed to this report.
