Spring represents new beginnings, and this particular spring will forever be etched in my memory. St. Louis has been home for me for almost 22 years. In June 2000, I, along with my husband and new baby girl started a new chapter in our story. My first job was at a community health center in the city. I learned so much during that time, such as how naive I was about the realities of health disparities. I had to grow up quickly!
One of my first partnerships was with Adams Elementary School. How could I call myself a community doctor if I didn’t partner with the local elementary school? The principal at the time was this young, dynamic woman by the name of Sharonica Hardin. She and I immediately hit it off and who knew she would eventually become this nationally recognized administrator. However, in hindsight, I should have known. That initial collaboration would spark other relationships within the community.
I worked at that federally qualified health center (FQHC) for 6 years. During that time, I delivered babies, wept with grandmothers who were caring for troubled grandchildren, counseled teens on the dangers of unprotected sex and “the naked penis”, and I treated hundreds of diabetic and hypertensive patients. I also learned to advocate for my patients by calling my legislators and sharing credible medical information in hopes this would help them make decisions based on science and not politics. Thank you to former Missouri State Representative Jeanette Mott Oxford for actually taking the time to listen to me as I tried to speak on behalf of underserved patients.
As I have mentioned many times in this column, I am a southern girl from a small town in Arkansas. However, St. Louis was my adopted home, so I had to do my part as an engaged citizen. Therefore, I joined the board of directors of organizations like the YMCA and the American Heart Association. I volunteered with groups like Community Women Against Hardship and the Lupus Foundation. I spoke at local churches about the importance of preventative care. I had to practice what I preached. Your heart is where your treasure lies. I hope my actions demonstrate my love for the city of St. Louis.
For these past ten years, I have spent my time educating the next generation of physicians. Along with teaching, I have been fighting to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in healthcare. As a community, we cannot sit idly by and allow our professional schools to not resemble the surrounding area. We need to continue to advocate for holistic admissions and pipeline programs that increase diversity within our institutions. We need individuals who are willing to work in our communities and fight to end healthcare disparities.
God has blessed me with an incredible St. Louis village. Shout out to my beloved church family at Westside Missionary Baptist Church. Shout out to the schools that educated my children. Shout out to my friends who welcomed me into their families. Shout out to the BEST patients ever! Shout out to my beloved sorority, Link, and JJ sisters! Last, but certainly not least, shout out to The Saint Louis American newspaper family who allowed this little country girl to share her thoughts about health and wellness every month.
In August of 2021, my Afrofuturistic husband of almost 25 years was hired by one of the oldest African American Studies Department in the country, Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Therefore, at the end of this month, Lauryn and I will join him in the city of “Brotherly Love.” Though I will not physically be present, I will continue to work with this award-winning newspaper to deliver timely medical information to the city that showed me so much love. Stay tuned for the next phase of this amazing journey!
