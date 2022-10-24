A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning.
"Help us Jesus," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, tweeted as the news broke.
Three people were injured in a shooting at Central VPA High School along Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. St. Louis police said the suspect was taken into custody.
Police are currently searching the building for additional victims.
In a tweet, Saint Louis Public Schools said students were being evacuated from the school and taken to a safe a secure location. The school system also said it will send information on where parents can reunite with students.
City of St. Louis Emergency Management is asking people to avoid the area as several roads are currently closed and "will be for several hours."
This article was originally published at KSDK.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as soon as possible.
