The courage and skill of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II with the 332d Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment, is honored and takes flight through the Red Tail Cadet Program in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.
The six-member class, which was announced April 21, 2022, at the Elite Aviation Flight School includes, Cadet Capt. D.J. Beal, Steam Academy junior; Cadet Anyah Brown, McCluer High School sophomore; Cadet Jalen Reynolds, McCluer H.S. junior; Cadet Tyrese Walker, Steam Academy sophomore; Cadet Grace Ford, Steam Academy sophomore; and Cadet Micah Riggs, McCluer H.S. junior.
The six-week program, in its second year, introduces students through classroom instruction, flight simulator training, in-aircraft flight training, financial literacy seminars, leadership training, and life skills development. Its goal is to put cadets on a runway to aviation careers.
Cadets are selected based on academic ability, community involvement, and aptitude for success in rigorous aviation program, according to a Ferguson-Florissant release.
Beal was a cadet in the inaugural Red Tail Cadet class and is recipient of the Ruth Mann Scholarship.
Mann began her professional career as a RN in 1956 and became as the head nurse of the St. Luke’s Department of Surgery. After moving to Hannibal, Missouri, in 1963 she became a pilot. She and her pediatrician husband pioneered “Lifeguard” flights, which entailed transporting critically ill newborn infants from rural areas to pediatric ICUs
The program is sponsored by The Crossing, Elite Aviation, Boeing, The Mann Family Foundation, Spirit Jets, Holland Law Firm, and Ferguson Florissant School District. St. Louis County Spirit of St. Louis Airport is a partner in the program.
