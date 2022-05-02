Gen. Richard M. Clark

Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy, talks to young adults from the Red Tail Cadet Program, following the rollout of the new T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer, that will be delivered to the U.S. Airforce, at Boeing Headquarters in Hazelwood, Missouri on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Air Force has ordered 352 trainers that incorporates a red-tail livery in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II.

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt Courtesy of UPI

The courage and skill of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II with the 332d Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment, is honored and takes flight through the Red Tail Cadet Program in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

The six-member class, which was announced April 21, 2022, at the Elite Aviation Flight School includes, Cadet Capt. D.J. Beal, Steam Academy junior; Cadet Anyah Brown, McCluer High School sophomore; Cadet Jalen Reynolds, McCluer H.S. junior; Cadet Tyrese Walker, Steam Academy sophomore; Cadet Grace Ford, Steam Academy sophomore; and Cadet Micah Riggs, McCluer H.S. junior.

The six-week program, in its second year, introduces students through classroom instruction, flight simulator training, in-aircraft flight training, financial literacy seminars, leadership training, and life skills development. Its goal is to put cadets on a runway to aviation careers.

Cadets

Cadets are selected based on academic ability, community involvement, and aptitude for success in rigorous aviation program, according to a Ferguson-Florissant release.

Beal was a cadet in the inaugural Red Tail Cadet class and is recipient of the Ruth Mann Scholarship.

Mann began her professional career as a RN in 1956 and became as the head nurse of the St. Luke’s Department of Surgery. After moving to Hannibal, Missouri, in 1963 she became a pilot. She and her pediatrician husband pioneered “Lifeguard” flights, which entailed transporting critically ill newborn infants from rural areas to pediatric ICUs

The program is sponsored by The Crossing, Elite Aviation, Boeing, The Mann Family Foundation, Spirit Jets, Holland Law Firm, and Ferguson Florissant School District. St. Louis County Spirit of St. Louis Airport is a partner in the program.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.