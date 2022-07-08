Representatives from St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) recently accepted a $1 million check from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be used to provide four loans and subgrants to support cleanup activities.
In May 2022, the Biden administration — through the EPA — announced that the City of St. Louis was one of 265 communities selected to receive $1 million from the $254.5 million in Brownfields grants.
The Brownfields grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous Brownfield properties.
Grant funds also will be used to market the revolving loan fund, oversee cleanup activities, and conduct community engagement activities.
Activities will focus on northern neighborhoods or central commercial corridors in the city. Priority sites are old, vacant buildings that include a former cleaning and dye operation, a former glass company, and other buildings with a history of industrial use.
St. Louis part of cohort
St. Louis is also one of five communities to make up the inaugural Equity Communities Cohort,. Which was developed by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).
The cohorts are part of the Equitable Economic Development Playbook Initiative, launched in May 2021. It examines structural racism in economic development and promote equitable practices and standards, both in the post-pandemic recovery and over the long term.
The multi-year project will culminate in a toolkit publication and on-the-ground technical assistance for communities to work on Equity Action Plans.
The five organizations that form part of IEDC’s Equity Communities Cohort will be engaged for a year to receive technical assistance through on-the-ground visits, webinars, and cohort check-ins and create an Equity Action Plan based on their local needs and challenges.
“Ensuring economic development efforts support shared prosperity for a wide range of stakeholders must be undertaken with intentionality. IEDC is excited to begin working with our inaugural Equity Communities Cohort,” says Todd Greene, IEDC chair and executive director of WorkRise and Institute fellow at the Urban Institute.
“Together, we will develop and implement equitable economic development ideas within these five communities. This initiative will allow us to work alongside these communities and develop strategies that promote equitable policies, practices, and standards that will inform the economic development field.”
"SLDC is thrilled to be a part of the IEDC’s Equity Communities Cohort. As we work on our Economic Justice Action Plan, we believe this will enhance our opportunities to create strategies to improve policies and developments in North St. Louis on an equitable basis that implement change," said Daffney Moore, SLDC chief of staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.