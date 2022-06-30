The St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education has placed Proposition S, a $160
Million bond issue, on the August 2, 2022, ballot. If passed, the zero-tax rate change bond issue funds would be used to support facilities acquisition, construction, improvements, renovations, and upgrades across all SLPS schools and facilities.
According to Superintendent Kelvin Adams, facilities analyses conducted during the district’s recent restructuring (and closing of seven schools), “suggest a sense of urgency in pursuing a bond issue.”
“Nearly half (44%) of District buildings are 100 or more years old with compounding maintenance needs. In addition to the daily wear and tear of hundreds of children on stairwells, restrooms and floors, the pandemic has pushed air quality and other environmental concerns to the forefront.,” he said.
Gregory F.X. Daly, St. Louis collector of revenue and St. Louis City Comptroller and Chief Fiscal Officer Darlene Green will co-chair the campaign.
“I signed on to help in this process so SLPS can make much needed improvements in our city’s schools. This is a solid investment in our community,” he said.
“In a District this size, the needs far exceed the $160 million but, passage of Prop S would go a long way toward improving the overall educational experience for students and teachers.” Green said she is also pleased to join the effort.
“Our students and teachers are entitled to learn and work in comfortable, safe, and healthy environments. SLPS leaders have maintained a balanced budget for 12 years and consistently earned favorable audits,” she said
“This bond issue, which will fund essential improvements to our schools without raising taxes, further demonstrates the type of fiscal responsibility our community expects and deserves.”
The last bond issue city voters considered in August 2010, which was also named Prop S, passed with 75% of voters approving $155 million to renovate schools.
“All those projects were completed within budget. Now, more than a decade later, more repairs are needed. It’s sort of like maintaining your home. Over time, the repairs keep coming,” Adams said.
The funding will be used for facilities work including, but not limited to air quality, lead removal, security improvements, HVAC, roof repairs, and bathroom upgrades.
“Every one of the more than 60 schools and buildings in SLPS will be touched in some way by these upgrades, improvements and repairs,” said Adams.
For more information about Prop S, please visit, www.slps.org/PropS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.