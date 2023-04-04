SLPS School Board member Alisha Sonnier (2nd from left), handily vanquished J.P. Mitchom in the race for St. Louis City Alderman of the 7th ward with 1,465 of the votes over his 930 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She celebrates with Action St. Louis Executive Director Kayla Reed (far left), Board of Aldermen President Megan Green (middle), St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (2nd from right) and Rosetta Okohson of Meyers Okohson Political Consulting (far right).