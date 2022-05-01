Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson

Erica Randall (left) was one of many AKA sorority sisters and friends who showered Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson (center) with love and appreciation on Sunday, April 24, 2022, during an intimate gathering of friends and colleagues at the Phyllis Wheatley Heritage Center.   

 Photo by Dawn Suggs

Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson and her family will relocate to the East Coast in the coming months.  Fortunately, the beloved doctor, active throughout the St. Louis metro area, a trusted advisor and friend to so many, will continue to offer her inimitable health advice through her column at The St. Louis American while serving as the newspaper's medical accuracy editor, remotely.

