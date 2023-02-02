Gina and Marc Winkler (right) created soccer support group No Nap City Ultras when their daughter, Zoey (left), was born in 2020. The group will set up under a red tent at Union Station near the Carousel and Fish pond on the St. Louis CITY SC first home game of their inaugural Major League Soccer season, March 4, 2023. “We’re just there for the entire game day experience and making sure (the kids) have the most fun they can possibly have,” said Marc.