ST. LOUIS — Tuesday starts off in the teens with wind chills in the single digits to near zero. Some spots on the Illinois side of the river have wind chills below zero. Through the day, we'll have sunshine to start with cloudy skies by the afternoon and a few flurries.
Temperatures do rebound into mid-week with highs climbing back into the 40s and even near 50 by the upcoming weekend.
The storm track will remain south of the area, keeping dry weather around for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
St. Louis Metro Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon flurries. Highs in the 20s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy...lows in the 20s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, highs near 50.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, highs in the 50s.
School Closings:
- All Encompassing Education Closed Today
- Arcadia Valley R-II School District Closed Today
- Autumn Hill State School Closed Today
- Belleview R-3 Closed Today
- Bismarck R-5 Schools Closed Today
- Bismarck Senior Center Closed Today
- Carlyle CUSD #1 Closed Today
- Centerville R-1 Closed Today
- Central R-3 - Park Hills Closed Through Monday
- Chester Comm. Unit School Dist. 139 Closed Today
- Christian Outreach School Closed Today
- Citadel State School Closed Today
- Clinton County Senior Services Closed Today
- Coulterville Unit School District 1 Closed Today
- Crawford County R-II School District Closed Today
- Crawford County R1 Closed Today
- Creative Touch Cosmetology School Closed Today
- Crystal City 47 Closed Today
- Dance Art Dance Studio Closed Monday
- Dent-Phelps R-3 Closed Today
- DeSoto Public Library Opens at 11:00 AM
- DeSoto School District Closed Today
- DRA Transportation Closed Today
- Dunklin R-5 School District Closed Today
- Farmington R-7 School District Closed Today
- Farmington Senior Center Closed Today
- Festus R-6 Closed Today
- FFC Academy Closed Today
- Fox C-6 Closed Today
- Fredericktown R-1 Closed Today
- Gasconade County R-2 Schools Closed Today
- Gateway-Hubert Wheeler State School Closed Today
- Good Shepherd School-Hillsboro Closed Today
- Grandview R-II School District Closed Today
- Greater Heights ADHC Closed Today
- Hillsboro R3 Closed Today
- Holy Cross Catholic School-Cuba Closed Today
- Iron County C-4 School District Closed Today
- Jefferson County Library - MO Closed Today
- Jefferson County R-7 Closed Today
- Jefferson County Rescue Mission Closed Today
- Kaskaskia College Remote Learning
- Kingston K-14 Closed Today
- Lesterville R-4 Closed Today
- Little Flower School Opens at 9:00 AM
- Lonedell R-14 Closed Today
- Mapaville State School Number 2 Closed Today
- Meramec Valley R-3 Closed Today
- Mineral Area College Closed Today
- Mt. Pleasant Child Dev and EnrichCtr. Closed Today
- New Day Closed Today
- New Haven Senior Center Closed Today
- North County Meals on Wheels Closed Today
- North St. Francois County R-1 Closed Today
- Northwest R-1 Remote Learning
- Oakdale C C School District 1 Remote Learning
- OATS – Franklin County Closed Today
- Parkton Childcare Center Closed Today
- Patoka CU School Dist. 100 Closed Today
- Perry County School District No. 32 Closed Today
- Potosi R-3 Closed Today
- Richwoods R-VII School District Closed Today
- Rolla Public Schools Closed Today
- Sandoval CUSD 501 Remote Learning
- Southeast Missouri St. University Closed Today
- Special Acres State School Closed Today
- St. Agnes School Closed Today
- St. Clair R-13 - St. Clair Closed Today
- St. James R-1 Closed Today
- St. Joachim School Closed Today
- St. John the Baptist - Villa Ridge Closed Today
- St. Joseph School - Farmington Closed Today
- St. Joseph School - Ste. Genevieve Closed Today
- St. Mary School-Chester Closed Today
- St. Paul Lutheran Sch.-Farmington Closed Today
- St. Pius X High School Remote Learning
- St. Rose of Lima Closed Today
- Ste. Genevieve Co. Nutrition Center Closed Today
- Ste. Genevieve County R-2 Closed Today
- Steeleville School District #138 Closed Today
- Steelville R-3 Closed Today
- Strain-Japan R-16 Closed Today
- Sullivan C-2 Closed Today
- Sunrise R-IX School Closed Today
- Tri-County Community Senior Center Closed Today
- Trinity Lutheran School - Centralia Closed Today
- Trinity Lutheran School Hoyleton Closed Today
- Union R-11 Closed Today
- Valle Catholic Closed Today
- Valley R-6 Schools Closed Today
- Victory Christian Academy Closed Today
- Washington Missouri School Closed Today
- Wesclin Unit School District 3 Closed Today
- Windsor C-1 Closed Today
- Woodlawn USD 209 Remote Learning
