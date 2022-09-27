Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
The St. Louis American spoke to Dr. Norfleet about his new appointment, why he chose his somewhat morbid medical specialty, and what comfort music he plays while conducting autopsies to provide a voice for the deceased by explaining how they died.
“I speak for someone who no longer can do it for themselves and also provide closure to their living friends and family who have been left behind,” he said. “Believing in this principle provides me the gumption to function at a high level in a perceived morbid environment but still provide the utmost care to my patients/decedents.”
St. Louis American: You have advanced to a leadership position recently. Tell us about that.
Gershom Norfleet, MD: Yes, it is true, I have been recently appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, which is a great professional honor. This new appointment, however, comes with new responsibilities.
It is important to mention that the Office of the Medical Examiner is responsible for the investigation of all deaths which occur as a result of unusual, violent, infectious diseases or suspicious circumstances, as well as for certain deaths which by law fall under its jurisdiction. As the new duly appointed Chief Medical Examiner of St Louis County, I will be responsible for the oversight of these previously mentioned investigations and the enforcement of policy and procedure which will govern the investigations. I will also continue to participate and conduct a robust amount of autopsy examinations within our system.
St. Louis American: Are you the first Black person to hold this leadership position?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: Yes, I am the first Black person to hold the position of Chief Medical Examiner for our region. I am honored to be a cultural pioneer in the field of Forensic Science. Growing up in University City and being able to continue to serve my community at the highest professional level to be obtained within my career path is also highly meaningful to me.
St. Louis American:What all goes into writing your autopsy reports?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: The writing of a medicolegal document (autopsy report) can take on many styles and appearances. The most critical element of every report should be the concise nature in which the cause of death and manner of death is verbalized in each and every report. The finer details of each report should be in congruence with the cause and manner of death and should at all times support these determinations. A great deal of cursory education and subsequent continued maintenance education goes into the DNA of each report in order to effectively communicate the relative details of each autopsy examination. Without effective conveyance of this autopsy “information,” the voice of my patient, the decedent, may be forever lost.
St. Louis American: People who work in criminal justice and surgery both hear from other people that it must be hard to see what they see, and your work straddles both criminal justice and surgery. How can you take seeing what you see?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: I believe we all have at least one calling in life, and sometimes you may have more than one. In regards to myself, being the voice/arbiter of my patients/decedents gives me the unique position to speak for someone who no longer can do it for themselves and also provide closure to their living friends and family who have been left behind. Believing in this principle provides me the gumption to function at a high level in a perceived morbid environment but still provide the utmost care to my patients/decedents.
St. Louis American: With the advent of things like WebMD, it seems more people are critical consumers of healthcare and more questioning of their doctors, but that's nothing compared to a medical examiner who gets picked apart by defense attorneys. What's it like to be a surgeon who gets cross-examined – i.e., tried to make look unreliable – for a living?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: Being cross-examined during a court proceeding is one of the toughest jobs that I must perform on a regular basis. Sometimes you are asked things that have no logical answer. I take great pride in being the final physiological voice of my patients. I approach my job with intentional curiosity and sound reasoning, which typically begets results that I am comfortable with. I may not agree with all tactics that are used during cross-examination but I am satisfied with the role that I play in providing a cause and manner of death for my patients. I do not forsake the job that I must perform.
St. Louis American:At what time in your training did you choose this specialty – and why?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: I’ve always wanted to be a physician since I was around the age of six. I knew forensic pathology was the right specific career path for me after going through a tragic experience during a high school athletic contest that I was participating in. My teammate died suddenly during the game we were participating in. Going through that experience showed me the impact that a forensic pathologist can play, even in death, to gleam some sort of closure and understanding to the circumstances surrounding a tragic situation.
St. Louis American: Some lighter questions. What is some comfort music?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: Believe it or not, I play “comfort” music during my autopsy examinations. My current favorite musical genres are “New Jack Swing” music from the ‘80s and ‘90s and old-school hip hop from the ‘80s and ‘90s.
St. Louis American:Old school hip hop – okay, let's hear some personal favorites.
Gershom Norfleet, MD: My personal favorite old-school hip hop joints are pretty much anything from Def Jam records, Eric B & Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. However, at the end of the day, I’m an R & B guy. If you take it one step further and give me the chopped and screwed version of any of song, I think I might be able to listen to anything.
St. Louis American:Hobbies?
My favorite hobbies include but are not limited to fishing, watching horror movies, traveling, and figuring out ways to generate passive income for myself.
St. Louis American: Figuring out ways to generate passive income for yourself – such as?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: I’ve always been a believer in working hard for your money but also making sure your money works for you. My passive income generators are nothing exotic but you can’t go wrong with them. Real estate and equity market investments are my personal favorites. I just try to remember to spend less than I bring in and then I can invest more.
St. Louis American:Favored travel destinations?
My favorite travel destinations are the Caribbean and the cities of Las Vegas, Atlanta, New Orleans and Miami.
St. Louis American:Las Vegas – gaming? Shows? Both?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: Las Vegas is one of my top five favorite cities to visit. It never disappoints me. Boxing, sporting events and shows are my favorite attractions to participate in when I head out to Vegas.
St. Louis American:Recent binge watches?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: Recent series that I have binged watched are “Snowfall,” “Narcos” and “Stranger Things,” but I don’t really have a lot of time to watch shows or movies.
St. Louis American:Guilty pleasures?
Gershom Norfleet, MD: My guilty pleasures are food-related, and they are peanut butter blossom cookies and Life Saver Gummies.
